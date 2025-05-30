“Can play a variety of roles for us”: $20 million worth Dan Hurley presents honest take after UConn signs Dwayne Koroma

Dan Hurley is sharing his excitement about one of his UConn squad's offseason pickups. The Huskies added Le Moyne star Dwayne Koroma to their roster, and Hurley, who is worth $20 million according to CelebrityNetWorth, opened up about what the 6-foot-8 forward adds to the team.

"Dwayne is a physical, talented big who can play a variety of roles for us," Hurley said Friday. "His game experience is extremely valuable, and he is coming off his best season. Dwayne is an efficient scorer and gets on the glass, which is crucial to our success."

Koroma is heading to the fifth school of his college career. The Berlin, Germany, native spent his freshman campaign at Iona before stints at Salt Lake Community College, UT Arlington and Le Moyne.

In his sole season with the Dolphins, Koroma led the team in rebounding (7.2 rpg) and steals (1.4 spg). He added 11.5 points and 2.0 assists while shooting 71.4%, including 35.7% from beyond the arc.

NCAA Basketball: Le Moyne at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Koroma will look to fill the shoes of Liam McNeeley, UConn's star forward, who has entered the NBA draft after a solid freshman season with the Huskies. Like McNeeley, Koroma thrives at grabbing boards and can deliver double-digit scoring performances. The Le Moyne transfer adds efficient shooting and ball-stealing abilities that McNeeley lacks.

Alongside Dwayne Koroma, UConn also welcomed Jacob Ross and Alec Millender on Friday.

Dan Hurley's UConn team's up-and-down 2024-25 season

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Connecticut at Florida - Source: Imagn

Expectations for Dan Hurley's Huskies were high coming into the 2024-25 season. UConn was coming off of back-to-back national championships, becoming the first team to achieve that feat since Florida did so in 2006 and 2007. However, Hurley was unable to replicate that same level of success this season.

After two-peating, UConn was named the AP Poll preseason No. 3. By Week 5, the Huskies had fallen to the last spot on the list. The squad opened the season with four straight wins but followed it up with three consecutive losses.

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn

Big East play didn't offer much relief for UConn. The Huskies finished third in the conference and dropped a semifinal Big East Tournament contest to Creighton.

Hurley's team received a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell to top-seeded Florida, which went on to win the national title, in the Round of 32. With the help of Koroma on their side, the Huskies will look to return to greatness next season.

