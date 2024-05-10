"Can’t beat em join them" - South Carolina HC Dawn Staley has hilarious reaction to receiving gifts from New York Knicks

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley attended Game 4 of the NBA playoff series between the Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers to show her support for her hometown team. The Philly native received gear as a gift from the New York Knicks and she posted pictures of them on her X/Twitter. Among the items was an autographed jersey from Knicks' guard Jalen Brunson.

"Can’t beat em join them. 🤣🤣🤣Thank you to my @nyknicks peeps for sending the NY love package! Thank you Rick! Thank you Jalen! Family for life! Win that ish!!"

One of the photos posted showed Staley with a young Brunson, sparking curiosity among fans about their history. Staley's connection with the Brunson family dates back to her time at Temple University from 2000 to 2008.

Rick Brunson, Jalen's father, played for the Owls from 1991 to 1995 under coach John Chaney. Thereby, young Brunson met coach Dawn Staley in 2004. Before the tip-off, Jalen was seen making his way to hug Staley.

Dawn Staley's relentless support for the Sixers

Despite the gifts, Philly fans can rest assured that Dawn Staley's support remains for the Philadelphia 76ers. Apart from the live commentary of the playoff games on X/Twitter, Staley attended Sunday's game in the Wells Fargo Center. She rang the ceremonial bell and was photographed with 76ers legends, Allen Iverson and Julius Erving.

Throughout the series, there was an out-pour of love from the Knicks' fans, even during away games. So, after Philadelphia won Game 5 with the final score of 106-112, Dawn Staley tweeted:

"I need the @WellsFargoCtr full of @sixers fans….season tickets holders DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans….I repeat DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKERS to Knicks fans! Pour into our @sixers! We can really do this ish man!!!"

The Sixers are not the only team she supports as she was seen sporting the Eagles jersey during South Carolina's practice and official games. She has also expressed her support for the MLB baseball team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

The love goes both ways as the city has also extended its support to honor her. The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia established the Dawn Staley Award in 2013. Staley was known as one of the best point guards during her time at Virginia and as a pro with the Charlotte Sting. This award recognizes the nation’s best guard in Women’s Division I college basketball.

Tiffany Mitchell, Moriah Jefferson, Kelsey Plum Washington, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark, who won it thrice, are some of its recipients. Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo won the award this year.

