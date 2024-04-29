"Enjoyed vibing with coach Dawn Staley": Philly legend Julius Erving pens warm note for South Carolina HC after courtside fun during 76ers' loss

Dawn Staley has been crossing continents and enjoying her time offseason supporting other sports. On Apr. 10, the South Carolina coach attended the PSG-Barcelona Champions League quarterfinal in Paris.

On Sunday, coach Staley dropped by the Wells Fargo Center for Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks NBA playoffs series. Basketball legend and former Sixers' NBA champion Julius Erving was also in attendance. He shared a photo with the coach and wrote:

"Enjoyed vibing with Coach Dawn Staley. Her amazing journey is the stuff of folklore and such a credit to her work ethic and character. So proud to know her and continue to cheer her on."

Julius Erving with Dawn Staley

The Philadelphia 76ers' social media handle also shared pictures of Staley, Erving and NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson calling the three "Philly royalty." The South Carolina coach also rang the ceremonial bell before the tip-off.

Dawn Staley cheers Joel Embiid and waves off Knicks center

Despite enjoying the off-season, the coach in Staley didn't rest, as she was seen cheering the Sixers players from the sidelines. She was mic'ed up during the fourth quarter and was heard hyping Joel Embiid.

In the last two minutes of the third quarter, Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein picked his fifth foul of the game and was benched. Coach Staley was seen waving off Hartenstein, and fans pointed out that she was a true Philly fan. The center was replaced by Precious Achiuwa.

Despite all the cheering, the Knicks won 97-92 and lead the series 3-1.

Dawn Staley: A true fan of Philadelphia

For the Philly-born-and-raised Staley, her love for the team is natural. She's vocal on X with her game commentary. Besides the Sixers, coach Staley is also an ardent supporter of the Eagles. She has sported the team's jerseys during SC's games and practice sessions.

The love goes both ways, as the city of Philadelphia also honors Staley for all her achievements in women's basketball, as a player and as a coach.

During her time in college at Virginia and as a pro with the Charlotte Sting, Staley was known as one of the best point guards. In her honor, the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia established the Dawn Staley Award, to recognize the nation’s best guard in Women’s Division I college basketball in 2013.

Some of the awardees include Tiffany Mitchell, Moriah Jefferson, Kelsey Plum Washington, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark, who won it thrice. Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo is this year's recipient of the award.

Before that, Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" edition named Staley Philadelphia's "Best College Coach" when she coached Temple University from 2000 to 2008.

Despite moving to South Carolina in 2008, Staley's love for her home city has not waned.

