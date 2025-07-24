"Can't catch a break" "Prayers up": Fans react as Alijah Arenas reportedly suffers season-ending injury

Alijah Arenas will have to wait longer to start his collegiate career at USC Trojans. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard suffered a torn meniscus on Wednesday, and he will be out for 6-8 months, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. Haynes posted the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. The Hoops Pill also shared the news on Instagram.&quot;BREAKING: USC’s prized recruit Alijah Arenas has suffered a tear of the meniscus, putting him in jeopardy of missing the entire 2025-26 college basketball season, league sources tell me. Via @chrisbhaynesnba,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHoops fans shared their reactions as they prayed for Arenas' quick recovery in the comments.Fans react as Alijah Arenas reportedly suffers season season-ending injury&quot;Can't catch a break. Prayers up,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Prayers up for you bro 🙏🏽,&quot; added a fan.A fan added, &quot;For a meniscus tear? Nah, that’s like a 2-3 month injury with the medical attention he’s going to get He’d be ready by January at least.&quot;&quot;Prayers up. Hopefully you don’t got your daddy’s knees @nochillgil,&quot; commented another fan.Another fan added, &quot;what is happening bro.. it's so sad to see he was supposed to be one their best players man.. first the accident and now this injury smh I hope he recovers soon man, otherwise we will see another baller who couldn't live up to their potential cus of injuries.&quot;One fan commented, &quot;praying for his quick recovery man.. the arenas fma gotta have some prayer or something cus of the accident and now this injury.. gotta protect the family first man.. @nochillgil find a sage and get some prayers done to remove negativity from the arenas family it will do wonders.''Arenas received offers from top programs, including UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats, but signed for the Trojans on June 20, after taking an unofficial visit on Jan. 27.Alijah Arenas' sister Hamiley Arenas shares a heartfelt message for him after injuryHe was involved in a horrific car accident in April, when Arenas' Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree. Arenas' young sister, Hamiley, shared a heartfelt message on her IG story following Alijah's latest setback.Alijah Arenas' sister Hamiley Arenas shares a heartfelt message for him after injury (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)The Trojans will be without Alijah Arenas at start of next season. However, they are expected to cope with Arenas as they signed four-star combo guard, Jerry Easter, from Link Academy and acquired several players in the transfer portal.