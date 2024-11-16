"Can't idolize LeBron James, they will turn on you": College hoops fans unsupportive of Cooper Flagg hitting the LA Lakers star's celly

Cooper Flagg imitated one of LeBron James' signature celebrations during No. 6 Duke's game against Wofford on Saturday. Fans were not impressed with his decision, to say the least.

James is known for his strength, especially when he gets inside the paint. When he's there, he absorbs the contact from his opponent, draws the foul, takes the shot, and sees if it goes through the hoop. When it does, he does the celebration where he moves his arms in a shrugging motion that is supposed to indicate that he's too strong to be stopped.

Cooper Flagg decided to perform the action following a similar play in Duke's game against the Terriers, taking inspiration from the Los Angeles Lakers star.

College basketball fans were conflicted about Flagg's actions. Some had fun with his celebration, while others believed that he should not think very highly of James. Here is what some of them had to say.

"Bro, trying to get drafted to the Lakers," one fan said.

Screenshot of fan reacting to Cooper Flagg's celebration on Instagram

"Can't idolize Bron, they will turn on you bro lol," a fan remarked.

Screenshot of fan reacting to Flagg's celebration on Instagram

One fan was not impressed that yet another story has been connected to LeBron James.

Screenshot of fan reacting to Flagg's celebration on Instagram

Meanwhile, another fan was not too impressed by Flagg flexing on a relatively weak opponent like Wofford.

"yes... always be sure to flex on........... wofford"

Screenshot of fan reacting to Flagg's celebration on Instagram

One fan apparently needs to be introduced to the No. 1-ranked prospect in this freshman class.

"What yall think he gonna be good in the nba? Genuinely asking cos I ain't plugged in with college ball?" a fan asked.

Screenshot of fan reacting to Flagg's celebration on Instagram

Finally, one fan was having it with the celly being called a "LeBron shrug."

"There's no "LeBron shrug," thats a basic celebration," a fan claimed.

Screenshot of fan reacting to Flagg's celebration on Instagram

Cooper Flagg and Duke's performance vs Wofford

Besides the attention he garnered for the celebration, Cooper Flagg had a decent outing against Wofford. He finished with eight points, nine rebounds, and six assists as the Blue Devils dominated the Terriers 86-35 on Saturday.

No. 6 Duke executed on both sides of the ball. Four players scored in double-digits as the team shot 48% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc. On defense, they made life difficult for the Wofford offense, holding them to 25% shooting overall and 15% from three-point range.

They improved to 3-1 on the season, bouncing back from a 77-72 defeat to No. 19 Kentucky. They will prepare for their next matchup against No. 9 Arizona at the McKale Center on Nov. 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

