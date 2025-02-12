"Can't wait for the 10 minute Cooper Flagg soliloquy": College hoops fans react to viral Alabama vs. Auburn bingo ahead of anticipated game

No. 1 Auburn will face No. 2 Alabama in a highly-anticipated SEC contest on Saturday. On Wednesday, Reddit user College Basketball posted a bingo board listing possible events in the upcoming game, including Nick Saban making an appearance and three or more airballs occurring.

r/CollegeBasketball's bingo board for the upcoming Auburn vs. Alabama basketball game

College hoops fans shared their thoughts on the bingo board and the ranked matchup. Some made predictions for which bingo spots they thought were likely occurrences.

"Can't wait for the 10 minute Cooper Flagg soliliquy," a fan wrote.

"Can't wait for the 10 minute Cooper Flagg soliliquy," a fan wrote.

"C1 to C5 seems like an easy bingo," another said.

"C1 to C5 seems like an easy bingo," another said.

"Row 3 is near guaranteed to happen," a fan said.

"Row 3 is near guaranteed to happen," a fan said.

Others suggested possible events that were not featured on bingo.

"Grant Nelson is from North Dakota mention," one wrote.

"Grant Nelson is from North Dakota mention," one wrote.

"You don’t have coaches getting a tech or Oates stoking a rivalry with “that college across the state” comments."

A Reddit user suggests additions to the bingo board (r/CollegeBasketball)

"Free space should be: 'my heart rate goes over 100.'"

"Free space should be: 'my heart rate goes over 100.'"

Several comments seemed pretty impressed with the content of the bingo board and confident that the majority or all of the events listed will happen.

"I can see all of these happening."

"I can see all of these happening."

"Full board bingo methinks."

"I'll have bingo in the first half."

"Full board bingo methinks."

"I'll have bingo in the first half."

What is on the line with the Auburn vs. Alabama matchup?

This top-ranked, in-state SEC contest is set to be one of the biggest college basketball games so far this season.

"To maybe have the best basketball conference possibly ever, at some point you'd hope the two best teams in the poll end up in the SEC and at that time end up playing each other," Alabama coach Nate Oats said (via CBS Sports). ... "This could be the best game in all of college basketball all year and the best regular season game in I-don't-know-how-many years." ...

Oats' Tide will look to extend a seven-game win streak, while Auburn, led by Bruce Pearl, will aim to prove that the Tigers deserve to keep the top spot in the AP poll.

"Alabama was my rival the minute I put the Auburn jacket on," said Pearl, "but now it has national implications instead of just pride of the state. … It's never been this."

The long-time rivals are set for Saturday, which will serve as the most significant basketball matchup of all time between the two teams.

