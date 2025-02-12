  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Can't wait for the 10 minute Cooper Flagg soliloquy": College hoops fans react to viral Alabama vs. Auburn bingo ahead of anticipated game

"Can't wait for the 10 minute Cooper Flagg soliloquy": College hoops fans react to viral Alabama vs. Auburn bingo ahead of anticipated game

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Feb 12, 2025 21:41 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Texas - Source: Imagn

No. 1 Auburn will face No. 2 Alabama in a highly-anticipated SEC contest on Saturday. On Wednesday, Reddit user College Basketball posted a bingo board listing possible events in the upcoming game, including Nick Saban making an appearance and three or more airballs occurring.

r/CollegeBasketball&#039;s bingo board for the upcoming Auburn vs. Alabama basketball game
r/CollegeBasketball's bingo board for the upcoming Auburn vs. Alabama basketball game

College hoops fans shared their thoughts on the bingo board and the ranked matchup. Some made predictions for which bingo spots they thought were likely occurrences.

also-read-trending Trending
"Can't wait for the 10 minute Cooper Flagg soliliquy," a fan wrote.
A comment suggests Cooper Flagg will be mentioned in the Auburn vs. Alabama game (r/CollegeBasketball)
A comment suggests Cooper Flagg will be mentioned in the Auburn vs. Alabama game (r/CollegeBasketball)
"C1 to C5 seems like an easy bingo," another said.
A Reddit user predicts bingo (r/CollegeBasketball)
A Reddit user predicts bingo (r/CollegeBasketball)
"Row 3 is near guaranteed to happen," a fan said.
One Reddit user predicts a row of events that could happen (r/CollegeBasketball)
One Reddit user predicts a row of events that could happen (r/CollegeBasketball)

Others suggested possible events that were not featured on bingo.

"Grant Nelson is from North Dakota mention," one wrote.
A comment predicts that Grant Nelson being from North Dakota will be mentioned (r/CollegeBasketball)
A comment predicts that Grant Nelson being from North Dakota will be mentioned (r/CollegeBasketball)
"You don’t have coaches getting a tech or Oates stoking a rivalry with “that college across the state” comments."
A Reddit user suggests additions to the bingo board (r/CollegeBasketball)
A Reddit user suggests additions to the bingo board (r/CollegeBasketball)
"Free space should be: 'my heart rate goes over 100.'"
Another user comments on the Reddit bingo board (r/CollegeBasketball)
Another user comments on the Reddit bingo board (r/CollegeBasketball)

Several comments seemed pretty impressed with the content of the bingo board and confident that the majority or all of the events listed will happen.

"I can see all of these happening."
One comment says all of the events on the bingo board could happen (r/CollegeBasketball)
One comment says all of the events on the bingo board could happen (r/CollegeBasketball)
"Full board bingo methinks."
"I'll have bingo in the first half."
Reddit users highlight their confidence in being able to get bingo (r/CollegeBasketball)
Reddit users highlight their confidence in being able to get bingo (r/CollegeBasketball)

What is on the line with the Auburn vs. Alabama matchup?

This top-ranked, in-state SEC contest is set to be one of the biggest college basketball games so far this season.

"To maybe have the best basketball conference possibly ever, at some point you'd hope the two best teams in the poll end up in the SEC and at that time end up playing each other," Alabama coach Nate Oats said (via CBS Sports). ... "This could be the best game in all of college basketball all year and the best regular season game in I-don't-know-how-many years." ...

Oats' Tide will look to extend a seven-game win streak, while Auburn, led by Bruce Pearl, will aim to prove that the Tigers deserve to keep the top spot in the AP poll.

"Alabama was my rival the minute I put the Auburn jacket on," said Pearl, "but now it has national implications instead of just pride of the state. … It's never been this."

The long-time rivals are set for Saturday, which will serve as the most significant basketball matchup of all time between the two teams.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी