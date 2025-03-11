“Can’t wait to watch you in this next chapter”: Haley Cavinder’s sisters shower her with love after Miami star’s retirement announcement

Haley Cavinder is saying goodbye to the game of basketball after four seasons in five years. Miami did not qualify for the ACC Tournament, so the end of the regular season also meant the end of her career.

Cavinder shared a heartfelt post with her 1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday announcing her retirement.

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side. The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me—I will forever be grateful," Cavinder's Instagram caption said. "It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am. As always, Go Canes. #14 out 🧡"

In her post, Cavinder included photos and videos of her basketball career, including pictures of her and twin Hanna in their basketball uniforms as children. Hanna, who played all five seasons of college basketball with Haley, and the twins' other sisters showed their support in the comments of Haley's Instagram post.

"Can't wait to watch you in this next chapter!!!!!❤️"

Haley's sister Brandi shows support in the comments of her IG post

"29❤️ I luv you!!!!!!!❤️"

"Love you sissy🤍"

Haley's sisters show her love on IG

Haley Cavinder's senior season at Miami

Haley Cavinder's college career was capped with two seasons for Miami. She thrived in her final year, seeing improvements in all major stat categories.

The guard started in all 29 of the Hurricanes' games this season, averaging 34.8 minutes of playing time. She led the team in points with 18.2 and assists with 4.7. Her 80.0% shooting from the free-throw line was second-best on the team.

NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn

Cavinder brought her rebounding average up from 4.9 in the 2022-23 season to 6.5 this year. Her 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game were also both increases from the 2022-23 season. The guard shot a career-best 46.2% from the field.

As she bids farewell to the game of basketball, Cavinder leaves behind an impressive career, including a strong senior season. She has the support of her sisters as she enters the next phase of her life.

