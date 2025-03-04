Can Texas make March Madness 2025? Breaking down the Longhorns' NCAA Tournament odds

The unranked Texas Longhorns will have to pull out all the stops to make it into the NCAA national tournament this March. They are currently at the bottom end of a hotly contested SEC, which has not helped their case, sitting at No. 13 out of 16 total teams.

It hasn't looked too well as of late for the Rodney Terry-coached team either, as they are currently on a three-game losing skid. This includes an abysmal 84-69 defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Feb. 22, who were previously without a single win in the 2024-2025 season.

Texas has two games left in their regular season schedule, which will be a make-or-break sequence for the gutsy Longhorns.

Will Texas make the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

No, the circumstances they face make their chances harder by the day. The Longhorns currently possess a lowly 5-11 SEC record, 16-13 overall, with two games left in their regular season schedule.

Texas still has a slim chance of making the national tournament, but they'll have to consistently play at a high level. But, given their current string of outings, coupled with the intensity of the conference as a whole, it seems they will miss out on the national tournament this year.

Texas NCAA Tournament history

The Texas Longhorns have never won the national championship, nor have they even made it into the NCAA championship game in the program's history. However, they have made it to the Final Four three times, the most recent though was more than two decades ago in 2003.

The Longhorns have made their imprint on the SEC as well, winning four total conference tournament titles and 25 conference regular season championships. Most notably, they shocked the SEC when they won the conference postseason in 2023.

Texas March Madness odds

The Longhorns have a 66-1 odds to make the NCAA Final Four, with a 300-1 odds to win the national title. Their odds of making the national tournament are currently at +162 as of Feb. 27, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas Strengths

Texas is fueled by its electric offense and streaky three-point shooting. Freshman guard Tre Johnson has risen to the occasion and is looking like the Longhorns' leader for the foreseeable future with averages of a team-high 20.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Texas Weaknesses

With how hot and cold the Longhorns can be from the field, their percentages are often a hit or miss. On the campaign, they are currently averaging just 35.8% from beyond the three-point arc and just 75.0% from the free throw line collectively, which they'll surely need to improve on.

Texas quadrant records

The Longhorns did not start the season strong, as they just generated a 4-9 record in quad 1 and 2-4 in quad 2. They've turned it around in quad 3 and 4 though, uncorking a 3-0 record and 7-0 standing, respectively.

