Can you watch 2024 March Madness on YouTube TV? Streaming details, TV channels, and more explored

The 2024 March Madness has begun, and fans may struggle to keep up with all 67 games. The First Four of the tournament began on Tuesday and went on till Wednesday. Now we are in the first round, which began on Thursday.

To ensure that you do not miss out on any important game, we have compiled the streaming details, TV channels, and all you need to know about the 2024 March Madness.

Can you watch 2024 March Madness on YouTube TV?

Yes, the 2024 March Madness can be streamed on YouTube TV. Furthermore, YouTube TV offers all four channels for 2024 March Madness as well as multi-view so you can watch four games at once.

What channels will 2024 March Madness be on?

CBS

CBS will provide coverage of the tournament, including the First Four and Regional Finals, aiming to offer viewers comprehensive analysis and commentary.

TBS

TBS will be broadcasting the first and second rounds, the regional finals, the final four and the championship match. They excel at delivering an immersive viewing experience for basketball enthusiasts.

TNT

They are known for their dynamic sports coverage and will showcase the first and second rounds.

TruTV

TruTV will exclusively be available for the First Four, giving viewers access to the preliminary games that set the stage for March Madness.

Event Start Date Channels Selection Sunday Sunday, March 17 CBS First Four Tuesday, March 19 truTV First Round Thursday, March 21 CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV Second Round Saturday, March 23 CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 Thursday, March 28 CBS, TBS Elite Eight Saturday, March 30 CBS, TBS Final Four Saturday, April 6 TBS NCAA Championship Game Monday, April 8 TBS

2024 March Madness schedule

The entire 2024 March Madness schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 21 (Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Howard/(16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State/(10) Virginia | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 22 (Round of 64)

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado/(10) Boise State | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Saturday, March 23 (Round of 32)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, March 24 (Round of 32)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, March 29 (Sweet 16)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, March 30 (Elite Eight)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, March 31 (Elite Eight)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 6 (Final Four)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, April 8 (National championship game)

TBD vs. TBD | 9:20 p.m.

