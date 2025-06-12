Carlos Boozer drops 1-word reaction as sons Cameron and Cayden Boozer headline Slam magazine for Duke

The Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, are headlining the latest digital edition of Slam magazine. With the brothers committed to Duke, they are set to walk in the footsteps of their father, Carlos Boozer, who played for the Blue Devils between the late 90s and early 2000s.

Slam, an American basketball magazine in circulation since 1994, is a decorated and well-respected publication. The magazine posted the cover of its latest edition on its Instagram account, along with the caption:

“Cameron and Cayden Boozer aren't the first people in their family to play ball at Duke. Just like their famous pops, Carlos, the Boozer twins are looking to bring a chip to Durham. 🔵😈."

Their father, Carlos, reacted in the comments:

“Family 💙.”

Image Credit: IG/@slam

Carlos Boozer played for Duke from 1999 to 2002, helping the program win the 2001 NCAA championship en route to being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 35 in the 2002 NBA draft.

The Boozer brothers have decided to follow in their father’s footsteps, committing to the Blue Devils. They are consensus five-star recruits, rated as part of the top players in the 2025 class. Cameron is a power forward and the No. 3 overall recruit in 2025, while Cayden is a point guard.

The brothers attended Christopher Columbus High School and are ready to take the next step. In 2023, Cameron was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Florida Mr. Basketball, and Mr. Basketball USA. The twins were both selected to play in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

When choosing a college, the University of Miami and the University of Florida were both being considered, but they eventually opted for their dad’s alma mater.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer's Slam edition makes waves at Duke

Slam shared the cover of its latest magazine edition across all their social media platforms, including X. The Duke X reacted to Cameron and Cayden Boozer's news on the platform.

"👀👀👀👀," Duke Men's Basketball posted.

After losing the majority of their highly rated freshman class from last year, the Blue Devils will hope the Boozer twins can help push the team on. With Duke set to lose the hugely influential Cooper Flagg, the program will be hoping the Boozers can transition seamlessly into the college level.

The Blue Devils fell to Houston by a 70-67 score in the Final Four, and Jon Scheyer will be looking to go further next season.

