Cameron Boozer, the son of former Chicago Bulls star Carlos Boozer, is the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class, as per 247 Sports rankings. Boozer and his twin brother Cayden announced their commitment to Duke University this offseason.

Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward, played in The Border League in October, a basketball tournament that featured many top high school players in the country including AJ Dybantsa, the No.1 player in the class of 2025.

On Sunday, the two-time Florida Mr. Basketball winner shared a series of action-packed photos from the event on Instagram.

"0-0. #lastride #iwmgrn," Cameron captioned the post.

Boozer's father, the two-time NBA All-Star, was among the first to comment on the photos.

"Let’s Get It," Carlos wrote adding three 'flexed biceps' emoji, showing his support for his son.

Carlos Boozer commented on Cameron's IG post

Boozer's brother Cayden, ranked No. 17 in the nation per ESPN, also added a GIF comment of Kobe Bryant saying "Job's not finished."

Cayden Boozer commented on Cameron's IG post

Cameron Boozer played for the Los Explorers Basketball Club in The Border League which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Explorers played three games, winning two against AZ Compass and Iowa United Prep. Boozer recorded a double-double in the opening game against AZ Compass, posting 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer sign letter of intent to Duke

Cameron Boozer and brother Cayden have officially joined Duke University. On Thursday, the second day of the early signing period, the Boozer twins inked their scholarship agreements in the Columbus High gym to join the Blue Devils.

"There’s great tradition at both schools so there was really no wrong answer," Cameron said. "But I think what Duke has in terms of infrastructure they’ve built over the years and the amazing coaching staff they’ve put together made the difference for us."

Boozer said he had a hard time choosing between Duke and Miami.

"I mean with the schools we were considering, it was a situation where you just couldn’t go wrong with whatever you chose," he said after committing.

"Miami will always have a piece of my heart, but Duke is just so amazing in so many ways. I know that’s where I’m supposed to be for sure. I’m happy that it’s over."

Cameron Boozer will play his final year of high school basketball this season at Columbus High School before joining Jon Scheyer's squad in Durham next fall. The Boozer twins led Columbus to three straight state championships and are ranked the No. 1 team going into the new season, per MaxPreps.

