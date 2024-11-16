Carlos Boozer leaves a 1-word reaction on ex-wife CeCe's post for the Boozer Twins' senior season

The Christopher Columbus High School Explorers are one of the favorites to go all the way, with stars like the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden. Their mother, CeCe, posted a video of this year's squad on Instagram as they are getting ready for the new season.

The video got fans hyped, including her ex-husband Carlos Boozer, as Columbus is considered one of the favorites to win the Chipotle national championship. He added a one-word comment.

Carlos Boozer reacts to ex-wife's post featuring sons, the Boozer Twins (Source: Instagram/3amigosmom)

"TUFFFFFFFF," Boozer wrote.

The Columbus Explorers are led by No. 2-ranked Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, No. 22-ranked Cayden, according to the On3 Industry rankings. They have both committed to Duke, where their father played and won an NCAA national championship.

The Boozer Twins are backed by five-star recruit from the Class of 2026 Caleb Gaskins, as well as four-star recruit Jaxon Richardson. While Gaskins is considered the No. 11 overall for 2026, Richardson, son of former NBA star Jason Richardson, is ranked No. 28 overall.

Boozer Twins and Christopher Columbus Explorers to have a tough schedule ahead

While there is plenty of anticipation surrounding the Explorers this year, they have one of the toughest schedules. Right off the bat, Columbus will be take on Prolific Prep and No. 3-ranked Daryn Peterson in their opening game on Tuesday.

The five-star Kansas commit will play alongside one of the best power forwards in the country, Niko Bundalo, who should have an interesting matchup against Cameron. Meanwhile, Cayden may be matched up with Peterson.

In their third game, scheduled for Dec. 6, they will face Dynamic Prep and the four-star duo of Jaden Toombs and Jermaine O'Neal Jr., who have both committed to SMU. The Explorers will then play against against Gonzaga on Dec. 7, led by four-star North Carolina commit Derek Dixon and four-star Xavier commit Nyk Lewis.

Christopher Columbus High School is also scheduled to face five-star Caleb Wilson and Holy Innocents Episcopal on Dec. 14, and Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran on Dec. 28.

