Carlos Boozer shares wholesome family moment with ex wife CeCe and Duke-bound sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer [PHOTO] 

Carlos Boozer had a long NBA career, playing for Cleveland, Utah, Chicago and the LA Lakers, from 2002 to 2015. During his career, he married Cindy "CeCe" Nichole Blackwell in 2003. While the couple got divorced in 2015, they had three children together, including fraternal twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

On Saturday, Carlos Boozer posted a photo of his sons and ex-wife CeCe having a family dinner together. It appears to be a birthday party for the former couple's other son, Carmani Boozer.

"Family birthday dinner birthday," Carlos Boozer posted.

Image via Carlos Boozer's Instagram story.

Carmani Boozer is now 19 years old and has had a challenging life. He had a bone marrow transplant in 2007 to treat sickle-cell disease. Despite that, he and his family have stayed positive and he appears healthy in the above photo.

This will possibly be the last opportunity the Boozer family will have to have dinner together as a family for a long time. Both Cayden and Cameron Boozer are headed to Duke to start their college basketball careers next season. As two of the top prospects in their class, they will be expected to fill some of the scoring that is being lost with Cooper Flagg starting his NBA career.

Carlos Boozer will watch his Duke-bound sons, Cameron and Cayden, follow in his footsteps

Carlos Boozer had an impressive NBA career that included being named an all-star on two occasions. However, before that, he was a member of the Duke Blue Devils from 1999 to 2002. In 2001, he helped the Blue Devils win the National Championship and led the team in rebounds in the championship game with 12.

Boozer's sons are following in his footsteps, having signed to play for Duke next season. Cameron Boozer gets most of the attention as the No. 3-ranked player in his class, according to 247Sports. However, Cayden is an elite prospect in his own right, as the No. 23-ranked player, according to 247Sports.

They will be expected to fill a big hole on the team after the departure of three key players to the 2025 NBA draft this offseason: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach.

The Boozer twins, along with No. 15-ranked recruit Nikolas Khamenia, will be expected to lead the Blue Devils to another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Duke fell in the Final Four this year despite hopes to win the championship.

