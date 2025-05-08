Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony drops 1-word reaction as Jacob Ross commits to UConn

Jacob Ross is heading to UConn, and former high school teammate Kiyan Anthony is hyped. On Thursday, Ross announced his commitment to play for the Huskies on Instagram, sharing photos of himself in UConn gear.
Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, dropped a one-word reaction in the comments.
"hurddd," Anthony commented.
Anthony and Ross played together at Long Island Lutheran High School until this past season, when Ross transferred to South California Academy. The two young stars also played alongside each other on Team Melo, a youth non-profit basketball organization cofounded by Anthony's father.
Ross is a four-star recruit and the No. 31-ranked shooting guard in his class. He originally signed with the University of Minnesota in October 2024, but requested his release from the school this March. Now, he has committed to play at UConn alongside his brother Jayden Ross, who is a junior forward for the Huskies.
Kiyan Anthony to follow in father Carmelo Anthony's footsteps at Syracuse
While Ross is heading to UConn in the fall, Anthony will take his talents to Syracuse. Anthony announced his commitment to play for the Orange in November.
Carmelo Anthony spent his sole college season at Syracuse. He played for the team in the 2002-03 season and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading Syracuse to its first NCAA Championship title.
Carmelo was the National Freshman of the Year and an All-American. He went back to repping the Orange in a photoshoot during Anthony's official visit to the University.
Anthony will aim to replicate his father's greatness during his college career at Syracuse. According to ESPN, Anthony is a four-star recruit. He is the No. 35 recruit in the nation and No. 1 in New York.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is coming off a solid senior season and helped guide Long Island Lutheran to the EYBL Scholastic Tournament championship game. In a quarterfinal win over Brewster Academy, Anthony put up 20 points.
Anthony is a versatile offensive force. He's an efficient scorer who has expanded his guard skills throughout his high school career. Syracuse fans can expect to feel some deja vu as Carmelo's son takes the court for the Orange this coming season.
