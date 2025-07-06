"Carried the team on her back" "Queens of North America": Fans react as Hannah Hidalgo shines in FIBA Americup matchup vs Canada

Fans reacted as Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Hannah Hidalgo was named in the 12-person Team USA roster for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup alongside former teammate Olivia Miles. The duo, who formed a lethal backourt in South Bend as teammates, has been powering Team USA's push for the gold medal in Chile.
Hidalgo has taken the reins for USA after a slow outing against Colombia in the group stage before exploding against Canada. The fiery Fighting Irish star tallied 19 points, four assists and four steals in a 65-53 win over Canada to send her team to the final.
On Instagram, fans had mixed reactions to Hidalgo's stellar performance against Canada.
"The queens of North America, I love it!!," one wrote
"HIDAWGO!," another posted.
"Y'all keep sleeping on Hannah if y'all want to," one wrote.
"Carried the team on her back," another commented.
"Hannah is that girl," one wrote.
"Hannah HiDAWGo," another posted.
Hannah Hidalgo fulfills Team USA promise
Hannah Hidalgo, who was a Wooden Award finalist after an impressive season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, has shone for Team USA at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup.
Aside from her offensive output, her defensive edge has been a standout feature at the tournament. With four steals against Canada in the semifinals, she has a tournament-high 20 steals in six games.
Following the 108-47 win against hosts Chile, Hidalgo promised more wins and revealed her ambition to win the tournament.
"It was so great, the crowd was so great. I'm super excited and more dubs to come," Hannah Hidalgo said.
Wins against Mexico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Canada have catapulted Team USA to the championship game.
Hidalgo has been central to the wins during which they only trailed at halftime in the semifinals. After the Canada game, she reiterated her focus on the next game.
"I am so blessed. I give all the glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It's amazing to be in this position. We got one more to go so. We're gonna be happy today, and it's on to the next."
Team USA will play reigning champions, Brazil, in the final of the AmeriCup as they look to win the tournament for the first time in four years. Alongside the talented Olivia Miles, Hannah Hidalgo will be a key cog in trying to wrest back the continental crown.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here