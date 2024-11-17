Carson Beck’s mom Tracy gives a shoutout to son’s GF Hanna Cavinder’s Miami after double-digit win over Florida

Hanna Cavinder and the Miami Hurricanes continued their solid start to the season, securing a hard-fought victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday. Along with her twin Haley, Hanna made a solid impression in the game against the Gators, as the Hurricanes made it three from three with their first win on the road this season.

The Cavinder Twins and the Hurricanes' solid performance caught the eye of Hanna's boyfriend Carson Beck's mother, Tracy. She took to social media to celebrate their success, sharing a story on Instagram soon after the game ended along with a kind message.

"Way to go girls! 83-73," wrote Tracy Beck.

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck began dating this summer, with the latter confirming their relationship ahead of the football season opener. Beck, who plays quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, has played a key part in their success this season so far, as they are currently fourth in the SEC with a 5-2 conference record and a 7-2 overall record.

Hanna has been a constant source of support for her boyfriend Beck, being a regular feature in Bulldogs games to cheer him on.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder power Miami to third straight win

The Cavinder Twins returned to college basketball after a year, and have looked in fine form this season. Both Haley and Hanna Cavinder made the Hurricanes' starting five against the Gators, and they did not disappoint at Gainesville.

The Cavinder Twins impressed as part of the Hurricanes' starting five against the Florida Gators.

Haley finished as the Hurricanes' top scorer with an astounding 31-point effort and also recorded six rebounds, five assists and two steals. She made 13-of-23 field goal attempts and went two-for-six from three-point range, indicating there's still some work that needs to be done in terms of shooting.

Meanwhile, Hanna finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, while shooting five-for-eight from the field and two-of-four from three-point range. Besides the Cavinder Twins, Jasmyne Roberts was the only other player on the Hurricanes to score in double-digits, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals.

The Hurricanes will return to Coral Gables for their next game, where they will hope to continue their unbeaten start to the season. They will take on the FIU Panthers on November 19 at 7 p.m. ET, and the Cavinder Twins will hope to produce another set of impressive performances in front of the Hurricanes faithful.

