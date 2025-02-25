Carson Beck’s sister Kylie loves Hanna and Haley Cavinder’s snaps with parents, Miami QB, Jake Ferguson and sister Brandi on senior day

On Monday, the Miami Hurricanes, led by Haley Cavinder, returned to the win column on their home floor after a five-game losing skid. They narrowly beat the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons by two points, 62-60, to earn their fourth ACC victory of the 2024-25 season and 14th win overall.

It was a double celebration for Miami Hurricanes' win, as the university also hosted Senior Night for the women's basketball team's graduating players, including Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna. The Cavinder twins are in their fifth and final year of college basketball, having spent the last two seasons with the Hurricanes.

Commemorated on the Watsco Center floor, the Cavinder twins took to their official joint Instagram page to share a few photos from their special night. The carousel post includes pictures with Miami Hurricanes football quarterback Carson Beck, his sister Kylie, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and the Cavinders' parents and sister Brandi.

Their sister Kylie Beck showed love for the graduating twins' post by commenting with two heart-eyes and two heart emojis. She was featured in slide four, posing with Hanna Cavinder.

Here is Kylie's comment on the Cavinder twins' Instagram upload.

(image credits: @cavindertwins on Instagram)

She also reposted the post on her own Instagram story with the caption:

"my girl," Beck wrote with a heart emoji for Hanna Cavinder.

(image credits: @kyliebeck_ on Instagram)

The Cavinders' sister Brandi also commented on the Instagram post.

"ilysm," she said.

(image credits: @cavindertwins on Instagram)

Given that Haley and Hanna Cavinder are in relationships with Jake Ferguson and Carson Beck, respectively, there seems to be no shortage of support for the Hurricanes standouts as they go through their final collegiate basketball campaign.

Though they haven't shared their post-college plans, the Cavinder twins are now focusing on their final two games of the 2024-2025 regular season. The Miami Hurricanes will face the Standford Cardinal on the road on Thursday, Feb. 27, and will conclude the campaign by matching up against the California Golden Bears in away territory on Sunday, Mar. 2.

The Cavinder twins put up outstanding outings on Monday

Haley Cavinder was once again steady for the Tricia Cullop-coached squad in their victory on Monday as the spitfire scorer posted 17 points on 8-for-17 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Meanwhile, twin sister Hanna had five points, two boards and two dimes in 30 minutes of action.

For the season, Haley is averaging a team-high 18.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while Hanna is tallying 6.6 points, 3.1 boards and 4.3 dimes a contest.

