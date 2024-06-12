Miami Women's basketball recruiting: 3 high school prospects Tricia Cullop can target ft. Emely Rodriguez

After the University of Miami ended their 2023-24 season early, the program hired Tricia Cullop to spearhead their women's basketball roster. Since then, the team has acquired Cameron Williams, sharpshooter Darrione Rogers and Natalija Marshall through the transfer portal. The team is already looking better than their 19–12 overall last season and a dismal 8–10 in the ACC.

Nevertheless, Tricia Cullop's Hurricane harbors six graduate students and a senior, signaling that the team will demand a retool soon. With that, let's look at the potential high school prospects that can help Cullop maintain a balance.

Top 3 high school prospects Tricia Cullop can target

1. Emely Rodriguez

Emely Rodriguez is currently one of the few undeclared 4-star prospects. The 6-foot-1 wing has guard-like skills, dependable athleticism to defend faster players and enough length to play multiple positions.

Her strong finishing around the basket allows Rodriguez to aggressively pace the open court and initiate offense. Moreover, she can close broken plays with her confident shooting from the arc. While her good fundamentals allow her to sink tough shots from time to time, Tricia Cullop can utilize them to quickly bolster her unit.

2. Lara Somfai

The Australian player brings athleticism, power and elite ball handling to the floor. The 6-foot-4 is yet to reach her current potential as she is getting used to the perimeter pace of the United States. Nevertheless, Lara Somfai's comfort in sinking the long-range and knack for operating from the post can make her an asset for Tricia Cullop during her conditioning period.

Somfai has international experience in the age-restricted formats. Her improving arsenal aligns her with more such global contests, which can act as a helping hand to Tricia Cullop's young coaching career. Currently, Lara Somfai plays for the IMG Academy in Florida and is considered a 5-star prospect.

3. Manuella Fernandes

Manuella Fernandes can bring a center-like physicality and grit to Tricia Cullop's roster. Like a traditional big, she maneuvers tough situations near the basket with her advanced footwork and a broad 6-foot-3 build. She understands her role efficiently, can guard multiple positions and replicates the same physical tenacity on defense.

She was one of 400 athletes to be invited to the 2023 NCAA College Basketball Academies for an early introduction to college basketball training, skill development, NIL deals, agents, transfer portals and other aspects. Fernandes was one of just 8 female athletes to be selected by the FIBA Youth Development Program.

Tricia Cullop is yet to connect with the Fernandes, who currently has offers from Louisville, Mississippi State, Gonzaga, Kentucky and several other programs.

