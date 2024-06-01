IN PHOTOS: Miami basketball’s Cavinder Twins show off stunning gowns for SI welcome dinner look

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, took to Instagram to share some snaps from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit welcome dinner on Friday, May 31. The Miami women's basketball stars showed off their stunning gowns through an image carousel for their strong social media fan following.

The snaps showed Hanna Cavinder in a gown with black embroidery on it. Her sister Haley Cavinder went with a shade of green for her gown look for the dinner. Even before their return to the basketball court for the Miami Hurricane, the twins rocked the basketball world with their stunning looks.

Here are some snaps shared by the Cavinder twins showing their looks for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit welcome dinner on Friday.

“Last Night," the sisters wrote in the caption of the post while tagging SI Swimsuit.

Haley and Hanna had already updated their fans about attending the 2024 Miami Swim Week Runway Show by SI Swimsuit. They had done it through an Instagram story after taking part in an outfit fitting session. They also shared a clip, giving the fans a detailed sneak peek into the fitting session.

The Cavinder Twins enjoy a huge fan following on social media, with their Instagram followers count going beyond 329,000. They have leveraged their position as basketball stars to create their own brand and become influencers. While they are returning to basketball after a one year hiatus, they are already looking at a career beyond sports.

"Everyone wants to watch" Caitlin Clark, according to the Cavinder twins

While they are still navigating their own college football career, the Cavinder twins look up to Caitlin Clark and all that she has achieved. During an appearance on Outkick’s ‘Hot Mic’, Haley and Hanna Cavinder left no stone unturned in praising the Indiana Fever star. Haley called the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft a ‘one-in-a-lifetime player'.

“What she’s done for the game over the last year is insanely good for women’s basketball. She’s fun to watch. Everyone wants to watch her,” she added.

Clark has been shattering viewership records ever since her time in Iowa. She was a prominent reason for the four most-watched women's NCAA games, including Iowa's final three games in the 2024 March Madness.

That trend continued into the WNBA as her league debut became the most-watched WNBA game since 2001. So Hanna and Haley Cavinder have a trailblazer they could follow into the league.

