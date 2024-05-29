Cavinder twins name Indiana star Caitlin Clark a “once-in-a-lifetime player”

One can’t deny Caitlin Clark's influence on women’s basketball. Her stature in the game continues to grow, and the Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, are among her biggest admirers. Appearing on OutKick’s "Hot Mic" Tuesday, Haley Cavinder was all praises for the Indiana Fever star.

“She’s a once-in-a-lifetime player,” Haley said. “What she’s done for the game over the last year is insanely good for women’s basketball. She’s fun to watch. Everyone wants to watch her.”

There’s not a lot of doubt surrounding Clark's impact, with viewership and revenue spiking off the charts because of her rising popularity. Haley added:

“I think she’s amazing, and that’s why people want to watch. Even going into the women’s NBA, I don’t think I’ve ever watched women’s NBA more because Caitlin Clark’s in that league.”

Clark's pro debut for the Indiana Fever became the most-watched WNBA game since 2001. This followed her starring role in the four most-watched women's NCAA games, including Iowa's final three games in the 2024 March Madness.

Cavinder Twins hail On3 Elite Series for NIL education

Haley and Hanna Cavinder praised the On3 Elite Series for its focus on NIL education. The twins became the first female basketball players to sign NIL deals at Fresno State on Jul. 1, 2021. During their appearance at the event, Hanna said:

“I think it’s extremely important. It’s a great idea before you even enter college to be able to learn more about NIL and the experiences and connections you can make. I would have loved to have known that going into college.”

Haley agreed with her sister’s views. She added:

“I think On3 did a great job of putting this together. With the way it continues to go and how athletes can generate so much income for themselves. It’s good to be educated and be ‘in the know’ beforehand.” [40:00]

The Cavinder Twins, who balanced their college basketball careers at Fresno State and Miami during their initial CBB days, can’t warrant more information about how such knowledge would have been beneficial during their own early NIL experiences nearly three years ago.

