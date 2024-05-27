IN PHOTOS: Hanna and Haley Cavinder pose on a yacht with sisters and friends in Florida

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are enjoying a fun outing in Key West in southwestern Florida. Hanna Cavinder shared a range of photos on Instagram with her 795K fans that featured Haley and her friends.

One of the photos that is making quite the impression on fans is the twins' snap in which the duo is rocking two-piece bikinis with a blue open sea in the background.

In the next photo, both Hanna and Haley Cavinder pose for a group photo with their friends, both looking gorgeous in white gowns. Hanna captioned her post:

"Key West with the bestttt"

With roughly $2 million in NIL deals, it's safe to say that Hanna and Haley Cavinder have cracked into the NIL landscape using their social media prowess.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder return to college basketball

The Cavinder Twins are back to college basketball. Hanna and Haley Cavinder have announced their return and have rejoined the Miami Hurricanes Women's Basketball team for the 2024-25 season.

Hanna made her decision public on April 22, 2024, via a post on X, sharing pictures in her new Miami jersey, sporting the number 15. She posted:

"My last season of basketball was one of the most successful and challenging years of my life but it helped me grow immensely. The past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for. With that being said, I'm returning for one more season."

Both sisters had taken an indefinite break from basketball in 2023, after a successful run leading the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

Haley, who also announced her return the following day, had impressive stats before their break, averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in the 2022-23 season.

The return of the Cavinder twins can be a game-changer for Miami, promising an exciting season ahead for the Hurricanes.

