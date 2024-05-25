Watch: Cavinder twins don black outfits to promote their newest NIL partnership with Gatsby Chocolate

Before the season starts, the Cavinder twins have started inking deals with brands to further their NIL wealth. After teaming up with Hustle Beauty, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are promoting Shark Tank's Gatsby Chocolate.

The two were dressed in 1920s-inspired, black sequinned outfits, paired with faux fur scarfs and sunglasses. They held bars of Gatsby Chocolates, known for appearing on "Shark Khan." The chocolate has nearly half the calories and 75% less sugar, making it a suitable option for athletes like Haley and Hanna Cavinder.

The twins are back in the NIL spotlight after taking a break from college for a year. They also invested in an all-natural protein drink brand called Slate Milk. Along with becoming investors, they are also ambassadors of the brand, thus joining a star-studded roster of Slate's athletes like Maxx Crosby, Duncan Robinson, and Terance Mann.

What happened to the Cavinder twins' deal with WWE?

The Cavinder twins were going to ascend to the heights of WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins when they signed an NIL deal with the organization in 2021. Haley and Hanna were able to train for a WWE career while also playing college basketball.

The two also appeared on the June 6 episode of WWE NXT to celebrate with Thea Hail after securing a matchup against "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

But it seemed like their WWE career was put on hold because Haley announced that she would play in the 2024-2025 season. Hanna Cavinder then announced in April that she would also return to the Miami Hurricanes for their fifth and final season of college basketball.

In 2022-23, Haley Cavinder registered 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the Hurricanes, while Hanna averaged 3.8 ppg, 1.3 RPG, and 1.6 apg. It will be interesting to see how the two get on in the upcoming season.

