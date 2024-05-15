IN PHOTOS: Cavinder twins tease fans with newest collab with Hustle Beauty founded by former NWSL player

The Cavinder twins are back on the college basketball scene but aren't leaving their passion behind to create content. Haley and Hanna collaborated with beauty and wellness brand Hustle Beauty, an affordable and cruelty-free brand.

The brand was founded by Courtney Jones Louks, Taryn Colborne, Leslie Osborne Lewis and Lindsay Tarpley Snow, former soccer players for the Boston Breakers in the National Women's Soccer League.

The brand was formerly known as Sweat Cosmetics but was rebranded in 2023. The products are made for those who embrace the active lifestyle and are catered toward professional athletes. Hence, collaborating with the Cavinder twins, who are highly famous for their athletic and social media endeavors, makes sense.

The two shared several snaps from the photoshoot day. From their tasty meals to outfit changes, fans could see Haley and Hanna Cavinder on the set.

Image Credit: Cavinder Twin's Instagram Story

Since being athletic is one of the most important parts of their lives, the Cavinder twins introduced a new app that promotes fitness.

Cavinder twins give fans an insight into the important features of their new app

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are not only famous in the college basketball space but they are also known as the ‘queens of NIL,’ who successfully took advantage and capitalized on their name, image, and likeness.

The Cavinder twins have shown their interest in leading a healthy life with the help of working out and incorporating nutritious meals. They often conducted online workout challenges for their fans and later moved on to creating a fitness app called “Twogether.”

"We are so excited to announce we are launching our app “Twogether” on May 13," they wrote on IG.

The app offers different types of workouts for people with different needs. It also provides various protein-rich meal ideas. It will allow users to avail themselves of a 7-day free trial option. After the app was launched, Haley and Hanna went in-depth to explain the core features of the app.

Users can choose from different types of programs like "Got Glutes," "Got Strength," and "Train Leg-Twin."

“We’re so excited to share our programs that we make for your guys, starting out with our all-time favorite, ‘Got Glutes’. It’s a six-week booty program that you guys will be challenged with, but you guys will see results, seriously, we’ll be your bestie. “It will test you and push you to your limits. But if you guys want that challenge, I’m telling you this program will do it for ya.”

This way, the Cavinder twin will keep their passion for sharing fitness tips alive with their fans.