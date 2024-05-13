WATCH: Cavinder twins give fans insight to core features of their latest app “Twogether”

Miami Hurricanes basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder, known as the Cavinder twins, officially launched their new fitness app, "Twogether” on Monday. The duo announced the launch of the app on their Instagram at the beginning of this month. Now it’s officially launched.

"We are so excited to announce we are launching our app “Twogether” on May 13," they wrote on IG.

According to the Cavinder twins, “Twogether” offers a variety of workout programs designed for different fitness levels and goals. The app also provides high-protein meal plans along with a 7-day free trial. They shared a story on their Instagram page explaining the major features of the app.

According to the twins' post, users can choose from programs like "Got Glutes," a six-week program focused on glute development, and "Got Strength," a four-week full-body program ideal for beginners looking to build a strong foundation.

For experienced gym-goers seeking a challenge, "Twogether" also offers "Train Leg-Twin," an advanced program modeled after the twins' own intense training style.

“We’re so excited to share our programs that we make for your guys, starting out with our all-time favorite, ‘Got Glutes’. It’s a six-week booty program that you guys will be challenged with, but you guys will see results, seriously, we’ll be your bestie.”

“It will test you and push you to your limits. But if you guys want that challenge, I’m telling you this program will do it for ya.”

The Cavinder twins' mother was doubtful of their social media career

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, are more than just college basketball players. They're social media stars who have leveraged the NIL era to become entrepreneurs.

The twins, born in Arizona, come from a supportive family. Their mother, Katie Cavinder, is a senior business executive. She initially had doubts about their social media aspirations. In an interview with GQ, she shared her and her husband’s mindset regarding their daughters being social media influencers.

"We were not big fans of it," she said. "My husband and I would be like, Why are you guys dancing around in front of your phone? How in the heck are you going to make money from that?"

Despite initial reservations, Katie has now even been incorporated into their content. Their mother is seen in many viral clips of the twins. This year on January 5, they celebrated Katie’s birthday by posting many pictures of them with their mother on Instagram.

Now, they've not only secured lucrative NIL deals but have also participated in high-profile discussions alongside Senator Ted Cruz.

The Cavinder twins are making even more noise than before.