PHOTO: $924,000 NIL-valued Hanna Cavinder show off an all-denim outfit for Miami Grand Prix 2024

Hanna Cavinder and her sister Haley Cavinder are at the last leg of their collegiate basketball career and are gearing up to play their fifth and final season with the Miami Hurricanes. The two are excitedly preparing for their return and have already relocated to Miami. However, before diving back into the grueling and strenuous world of basketball, the twin sisters are making the most of the offseason.

Hanna, who has a NIL valuation of $924,000 as per On3, attended the Miami Grand Prix 2024. She shared a series of pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram stories.

While Hannah wore an all-denim outfit that included a Prada bucket hat and a denim dress, complemented by a bag and minimal jewelry, Haley wore a yellow bodycon dress with chunky sunglasses.

Image Credit: Haley and Hanna Cavinders’ Instagram Story

The two made an Instagram reel together, showcasing their excitement about being present at a Grand Prix:

Haley and Hanna Cavinder announce the launch of their fitness app

Along with attending sporting events in the offseason, the Cavinder twins have been shooting content for different brands. Additionally, the two have been working on creating an app and they announced its launch date on Instagram. Their app is called “Twogether,” and will be introduced on May 13.

"We are so excited to announce we are launching our app “Twogether” on May 13," they wrote on IG.

The fitness app includes various types of workouts along with meal plans.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder took a year off from college basketball to focus on their business ventures. During this time, they also trained at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, although details about any potential deal with the wrestling company remain undisclosed.

Now, the sisters are returning to the hard court and will try to lead the team to a national championship. In the 2022-2023 season, they led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight game of the NCAA tournament but lost against LSU.

