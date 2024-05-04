WATCH: Cavinder twins relocate back to Miami for last hurrah with Hurricanes in 2024 season

The Cavinder twins are finally on their way to Miami to play for the Hurricanes. Earlier this month, Haley Cavinder announced her plan to return to college basketball after her sister Hanna revealed her return.

Haley was set to play her final season of college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs and her sister had originally planned to set away from the sport to focus on other business ventures. The two also took the 2023-24 season off to train in WWE but it seems like they could not stay away from hardwood floors for too long.

The Cavinder twins shared a moving reel on Instagram and mentioned that it was their fourth time moving in a year.

Their pet dog, Harvey, also accompanied them at the airport. After eating protein oats on the flight, the two landed in Miami and made their way to their apartment, which wasn't furnished yet.

The college basketball hoopers are likely to upload an apartment tour video in the future as they said they show their house after everything is installed and set up.

Cavinder twins announced the launch of their new fitness app

Haley and Hanna Cavinder will play for the Miami Hurricanes but they will also focus on expanding their brand. The twins announced the launch of their fitness app called “Twogether” on Instagram.

"We are so excited to announce we are launching our app “Twogether” on May 13," they wrote on IG.

They mentioned that the app includes various types of workouts for specific body parts to accommodate people's fitness goals. From working out on the go to working out from the comfort of one home, the Cavinder twins have complied plans for everyone's needs.

Additionally, the plans also include recipes for protein-rich meals. Hanna and Haley also revealed that they are giving away a seven-day free trial to everyone.

"& we are giving u a free 7 day trial BABYYYYYYYY!"

Known for their NIL deals and social media presence, Haley and Hanna Cavinder share day-to-day details on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.