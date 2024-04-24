WATCH: $2M NIL-valued Cavinder Twins show off electrifying dance moves as duo rock Miami jerseys

The Cavinder Twins are reunited in Miami, with Haley Cavinder returning to the Hurricanes after a year away. They are enjoying their time in the offseason before returning to the court for one final run together. So they decided to show off some dance moves wearing the Hurricanes jerseys.

Haley returned to Miami after spending a year with the TCU Horned Frogs while her sister Hanna took a break from basketball.

Here is the clip of the Cavinder Twins' dance steps wearing Miami basketball jerseys.

Trending

Hanna and Haley Cavinder aren't just enjoying themselves in the offseason. Recently, they were seen sweating it out in the gym for their return to the court.

Both were training for a possible career with WWE and had even signed a deal with the wrestling giant. But then they decided to band together on the basketball court for one more year and possibly make a run for the national championship.

The twins played together for three seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs before coming to UM and rose to prominence in the social media domain.

Hanna and Haley thrived in the NIL era, quickly rising up the ladder to a $2 million valuation, according to On3. They have a wide reach over TikTok and Instagram and have also started their podcast ‘Twin Talk.’

The Cavinder Twins return to Miami

The Cavinder Twins returned to the University of Miami campus for a photo shoot days after the reunion with the Hurricane.

They sported the basketball uniforms of the program for the photoshoot and then decided to hit the gym. After some basketball action and weight training there, Hanna and Haley Cavinder enjoyed their coffee, pool and dinner.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been divided on the reunion of the Twins ahead of the 2024-25 season. While some say they can't wait to see the two sisters play together, others question the WWE backflip. It would be interesting to see how the year pans out for Hanna and Haley Cavinder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here