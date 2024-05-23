WATCH: Haley and Hanna Cavinder return to NIL with a deal with Slate Milk

Haley and Hanna Cavinder a.k.a. the Cavinder Twins are back in the NIL spotlight with a brand-new deal with Slate Milk. The Twin Sensations have announced their partnership as investors and ambassadors for the all-natural protein drink brand.

The twins join a star-studded roster of Slate's athlete investors, which includes NFL's Maxx Crosby, NBA's Duncan Robinson, and Terance Mann.

"Slate Milk presents a unique opportunity to not only invest our own capital but provide our NIL in a way that truly epitomizes our passions on and off the court," Hanna Cavinder said.

The Cavinder Twins kicked off their partnership with a commercial that highlights their dynamic personalities and athleticism. The Instagram reel features Haley and Hanna dazzling viewers with their "twin magic" on the basketball court, nailing a behind-the-head trick shot.

The scene then shifts to them sipping Slate Milk before transitioning to one of their signature dance videos, full of their boundless energy and charm. The post is captioned:

"@slatemilk team just doubled! #slateup #slatepartner"

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have social media to thank for their meteoric rise

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have skyrocketed to fame, thanks largely to social media. Haley Cavinder highlighted their success during an appearance on "The Big Money Show," stating:

"Hanna and I benefited tremendously from social media. Name, image, and likeness helped us in that way."

Haley and Hanna have raked in nearly $2 million from NIL and brand deals, demonstrating the potential for athletes to capitalize on their online presence.

"Name, image, and likeness throughout college taught us so much about how to invest our money," Hanna explained.

"We wanted to create a brand and a successful business, and honestly, that's all due to NIL and the connections and relationships that we built."

Their shared TikTok account, @cavindertwins, boasts 4.5 million followers and over 150 million likes. The journey of the Cavinder twins is yet another example of the transformative power of social media in shaping modern collegiate athletics.

