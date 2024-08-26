Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 player in the country of the class of 2025, participated in the second annual Mamba League Invitational in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. She not only won the tournament but also drew the attention of fans and NBA star Donovan Mitchell who was impressed by her performance.

However, during the game, she was caught on camera trash-talking.

"I am in your town and you are not lacing it up. You don’t want that smoke. You know who you are, you know what I am talking about too," the 5-foot-10 Lubbock, Texas, native was seen saying in the video.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers guard reacted to the video of Chavez on X.

"Trynna figure out who she talkin about lol and when do they play eachother," Mitchell wrote while reposting the clip shared by Swish Cultures.

This left Mitchell puzzled and curious about whom she was addressing. Fans in the comments section also wondered if Aaliyah Chavez was talking about any specific opponent. Many speculated that she might be referring to the projected top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, Jerzy Robinson.

"She talking about @JerzyRobinson, she should of just said it," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, other fans reasoned why it was not Robinson Chavez was dissing.

"She talking about the #2 ranked player on her class Addie Deal. She came to LA to play in Mamba Classic & Deal didn’t show up to local Tourney while Chavez came from Texas," one fan wrote.

Later, after seeing Donovan Mitchell's reaction to her video, Aaliyah Chavez cleared out that she was not targeting any specific player.

"All 💨💨💨," Chavez responded to Mitchell's tweet.

Aaliyah Chavez college offers

Aaliyah Chavez cut down her offers to the final six schools in July. According to 247Sports, she received a total of 27 scholarship offers from different universities, but she is only considering these six colleges: LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, South Carolina and UCLA. She has not yet made an official trip to any schools, but she is planning to visit the ones on her finalized list this fall.

Chavez ended the 2023-24 high school basketball season with an average of 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game at Monterey High School in California.

Her strong performances last season made her a finalist for the Naismith Girls Basketball National Player of the Year Award. She also received several other honors, including being named a Naismith Trophy All-American and the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A/6A Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year.

