The Cavinder twins have posted another fun TikTok that shows Hanna Cavinder celebrating the fact that her sister can't convince her to play another year at Miami. The twins' college careers came to a close after the Hurricanes lost their final game on Sunday to California.

While the Hurricanes season ended with a 14-15 mark, it seems Hanna Cavinder isn't too upset about her college basketball career coming to a close. In a TikTok posted by the Cavinder twins, Hanna is seen somewhat celebrating the fact that she won't be playing college ball again.

"when my sister can't convince me to play another year of basketball (out of eligibility)", she captioned the video.

Cavinder twins make big announcement about their career's

Although the Cavinder twins have decided not to use their fifth year of eligibility, they’re shifting their focus to something deeply personal: helping others overcome the same struggles they once faced.

In a recent Instagram post, the twins opened up about their journey:

“Anyone who knows us knows how much we love eating healthy and fueling our bodies the right way. It took years for us to find help from severe restriction/eating disorders to firsthand experience fueling our bodies with the right macronutrients. Which has led to our newest program coming soon…

"AND 1🤍 - Our personal nutrition 1:1 coaching waitlist is now live with limited spots available. - Nutrition 1:1 coaching provides full access to workout plans from our TWOgether app, a 12-week nutritional guide that is completely customized to you, weekly check-in calls regarding your progress, and unlimited access to Coach Han & Hay🫶 *LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE * For more information, click the link in our bio✨💓🏋🏼‍♀️🍳🥑🏋🏼‍♀️"

Their upcoming nutrition coaching program aims to guide others toward sustainable, healthy habits. Through their TWOgether app, they will offer one-on-one personal nutrition coaching, a customized 12-week nutritional guide, full access to workout plans, weekly check-ins for progress and unlimited coaching support.

By sharing their firsthand experience, the Cavinder twins are looking to empower others with the tools they wish they had had during their own healthy eating journey.

