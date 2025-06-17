Cayden Daughtry attracts 11 offers feat. GM Shaquille O'Neal's Sac State, BYU and more in only 1 weekend

Cayden Daughtry, a five-star prospect in the 2027 Class, has been turning heads with his exceptional skills and attracting the attention of college programs.

Last weekend, Daughtry received 11 scholarship offers from universities across the nation, which is rare for an athlete of his age.

On Instagram, Overtime Elite announced Daughtry's offers via a graphic, listing the 11 schools. These schools include Sacramento State, where NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal serves as the general manager, Ole Miss, Miami, USC, BYU, Georgia, Ohio State, Virginia, FAU, Texas A&M and Pittsburgh.

According to 247Sports, the offers for Cayden Daughtry stands at 17, including previous offers from schools such as Arizona State, Florida State, Villanova, Rutgers and Michigan.

Daughtry, the third-best player in Florida, has two years of high school left. Several college coaching staffs were present at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, last week, where Daughtry impressed the audience wirh his skills.

OTE compares Cayden Daughtry's skills and shooting range to Stephen Curry

Cayden Daughtry earned major praise when Overtime Elite's Instagram account compared his game to NBA icon Stephen Curry. College coaches at his games saw glimpses of the best shooter in Daughtry.

In a highlight tape, posted by OTE on Monday, Daughtry is shown draining multiple long-range bombs and dribbling comfortably while being pressured by defenders.

"Looking like Steph Curry out there 🤯," the caption read.

The video showed even his opponent players in awe and disbelief because of his shooting. He converted over 50% of his 3-pointers in three out of five games at the NBPA Top 100 camp.

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

