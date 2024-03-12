CBB analysts criticize Duke's Kyle Filipowski over questionable actions since infamous court-storming incident

Duke's Kyle Filipowski drew criticism for his actions during Saturday night's 84-79 loss to North Carolina Tar Heels. In the first half, Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram missed the shot, and both players ended up on the floor.

As Ingram rose and began to run back on defense, Filipowski was seen kicking up his right leg as it tripped the forward. While the Duke big man denied pulling the move on purpose, CBS analysts Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander seemed to think otherwise.

Discussing the incident during their Eye On College Basketball Podcast, both Parrish and Norlander agreed that Kyle Filipowski knew what he was doing.

"He hasn't really helped his reputation over the past couple of weeks. I was willing to fight for him. ... I'm just starting to wonder if I can believe this guy anything he says."

"He says he can't walk and then he's windmill dunking three days later. He says he didn't mean to trip anybody, but sure as hell looks like he did ... I don't know if I trust him."

What Kyle Filipowski said about tripping Harrison Ingram

On Feb 24, Filipowski injured his ankle during the court-storming incident after Creighton beat the Blue Devils 83-79.

He was seen limping his way out to the locker room, supported by his teammates and coaching staff. The center claimed that the entire thing was intentional. After Saturday's game, Kyle Filipowski explained why he tripped Ingram:

"I'm not really too sure how that whole situation happened, to be honest. I was really just getting up. My foot slipped. I don't know how I caught him. That's really all I've got."

"I didn't even know he was back with me. I thought I was the only one left [in the backcourt], but that's pretty much all I can remember," Filipowski added (via ESPN).

Immediately after Ingram tripped and fell, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis was seen frantically motioning for officials to look at the replay. However, there were no stops or reviews from the referees.

After the game, Harrison Ingram said that he was not sure what happened.

"I thought he did. I'm not sure if it was a basketball play or not," Ingram added.

Fans on X were furious, calling Kyle Filipowski out for the double standards. With the win, the Tar Heels clinched the ACC regular-season championship, the first outright title for the program since 2017.

