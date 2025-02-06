"Changed our team dramatically": Jon Scheyer praises ex-Syracuse star Maliq Brown for crucial Duke impact

Duke coach Jon Scheyer has been pleased with the impact junior transfer Maliq Brown has made on his team this season. Scheyer highlighted Brown's contributions against his former team, Syracuse, on Wednesday night.

In a return to his old stomping grounds, the 6-foot-9 forward was welcomed with a chorus of boos from the Orange fans at the Carrier Dome. However, Brown remained unfazed, delivering a solid performance, finishing with six points and eight rebounds in the Blue Devils' 83-54 victory.

"Maliq has changed our team dramatically," Jon Scheyer, who has praised Brown throughout the season, doubled down on his admiration for the ex-Syracuse standout.

"Maliq is the ultimate teammate. He’s incredibly unselfish. He’s been everything we could ask for and more. He’s a menace on the defensive end. His passing, his energy, you know, he led us in rebounding tonight."

Syracuse fans were not having it, greeting Brown with jeers as soon as he came on with about 16 minutes left in the first half. He refused to speak to the media after the game.

Scheyer said he brought up the anticipated hostile environment with Brown before the game, but the Virginia native was focused and ready to go, not letting the negative reception from the crowd impact his play.

Jon Scheyer's eyes are set on the bigger picture, emphasizing process over individual results

Jon Scheyer, the third-year Duke coach, has preached a team-first mentality throughout the season. The Blue Devils have made subtle improvements over the past years, putting themselves in a position to contend for an ACC title and a deep NCAA Tournament run.

In an interview with TheDevilsDen on Monday, Scheyer emphasized the process of building a championship-caliber program.

"We just feel we have a big mission, a deeper purpose, and that's why one of the things we've talked about is just the process," he said (3:21). "It's not about the result, so we don't coach the result — we coach what our intention initially was to set out doing.

"As a coach, you're constantly worried about outside distractions ... we're battling against it all the time. Our group has done an amazing job staying locked in and focused, and obviously, that needs to continue."

In his first season at the helm after taking over from legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, Jon Scheyer led Duke to a 27-9 record and the ACC Tournament championship.

Last season, the Blue Devils finished second in the conference standings while advancing to the Elite Eight. This campaign, they are 11-0 in ACC play and ranked No. 2 in the latest AP poll.

