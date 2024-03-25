"Changing your name to Zachille O'Neal": 4x NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal gives a special nickname to Purdue star following dominant March Madness run

Zach Edey's dominant start to the NCAA Tournament has drawn praise from Shaquille O'Neal. OptaSTATS revealed that the Purdue Boilermakers center is the first player since the former LSU Tigers star to finish with, at least, 20 points and three blocked shots in three-straight March Madness games, tweeting:

"Zach Edey of @BoilerBall is the first player with three straight games with at least 20 points and three blocks in the NCAA Tournament since Shaquille O'Neal for LSU in the 1991 & 1992 tournaments."

Check out the tweet from OptaSTATS below:

Expand Tweet

O'Neal responded by claiming:

"I'm changing your name to Zachille O'Neal."

Check out a screenshot from Bleacher Report below:

Expand Tweet

The 2023 national college player of the year led the Purdue Boilermakers to a first round 78-50 victory over the Grambling State Tigers on Friday. The two-time consensus first-team All-American finished with 30 points, 21 rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 11-17 from the field and 8-14 from the free-throw line.

His strong play continued in the second round on Sunday as the Boilermakers defeated the Utah States Aggies 106-67. Edey finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 8-11 from the field and 7-8 from the free-throw line.

The streak of three games began in last year's tournament; however, when Purdue suffered a shocking upset to the No.16 seeded FDU Knights, this marked just the second time a No.1 seed did not advance to the second round. Edey played well in that outing, however, recording 21 points, 15 rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 7-11 from the field and 7-10 from the free-throw line.

He will look to continue his strong play in the Sweet Sixteen next Friday, where the Boilermakers will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of just nine players with a March Madness triple-double

Shaquille O'Neal is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. His dominance dates back to his days manning the paint for the LSU Tigers. In the opening round of the 1992 NCAA Tournament against the BYU Cougars, he became just the second player to record a triple-double in March Madness.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and 11 blocks while shooting 11-17 from the field and 4-7 from the free-throw line in a 94-83 victory. Seven players have recorded a triple-double in March Madness since Shaquille O'Neal, with Draymond Green becoming the first, and only, player to do so twice.