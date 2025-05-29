"Check must've hit the bank" "All this to get cooked by [Tahaad]": Fans react as Alabama's Labaron Philon returns to Nate Oats' squad 

Nat Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide received welcome news on Wednesday as guard Labaron Philon announced he will be returning to school for his sophomore year. After testing the NBA draft waters, Philon has decided to withdraw his name in the final hours before the deadline and run it back with the Tide.

Recruit News shared the story on Instagram and fans had plenty to say about it in the comments.

Here are some reactions from fans online:

"That check must’ve hit his bank account," one fan wrote.

"All this to get cooked by [Tahaad Pettiford]," another fan said.

"This dude wanted to pull the shocker of the night for Alabama fans, and he sure did!!!" a fan added.

"this draft is losing players fast, and a lot of good ones too," another fan commented.

"This next season about to be insane," one fan said.

"Woah did not see that one," another fan added.

Fan comments on Instagram (@recruitsnews/IG)

Labaron Philon averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a freshman for the Crimson Tide. He was projected by ESPN to be selected No. 33 overall in the upcoming NBA draft, giving him a good chance of being taken in the second round. However, he opted to return to school to further improve his draft stock for 2026.

Labaron Philon details reason for returning to Alabama

Labaron Philon became the only Alabama player to register his name in this year's NBA draft when he announced his decision back in April. He said that his dream was to play in the NBA and could not wait any longer to fulfill his dream.

Speaking on "The SchuZ Show" in April, Philon said that he had not ruled out returning to Tuscaloosa, but noted that things could change. His main focus, however, was to stay in the draft.

"I am thankful for all the support from my family, friends and Alabama throughout this process," Philon said per YeaAlabama.com. "I learned a lot throughout the NBA draft process and received a lot of great feedback. After careful consideration, I am happy to announce that I will be returning to Alabama for my sophomore season! Roll Tide!"

However, a month later, the 6-foot-4 freshman made a surprising decision to withdraw his name from the draft.

