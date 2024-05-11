Fresh from winning the national championship with South Carolina, Gamecocks star Raven Johnson had her jersey retired by Westlake High School, Georgia, on Monday. She also attended the 117-90 Denver Nuggets Game 3 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

On Saturday, her former South Carolina teammate and now WNBA rookie, Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso, hyped Johnson on her Instagram stories.

"HOLLYWOOD RAY," Cardoso wrote.

Raven Johnson gets her revenge on Caitlin Clark

Raven Johnson became part of the meme culture after an incident during South Carolina's 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four loss to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

A clip of Clark declining to defend Johnson, who had the ball just beyond the arc, insinuating that she was not a threat from that range, went viral, with the South Carolina guard the subject of memes and ridicule on social media.

Before the schools squared off in the 2024 national championship game, Raven Johnson revealed that the incident had caused her much pain and that she cried incessantly, not leaving her room after the game.

“Caitlin's competitive, so I don't blame her for what she did. But it did hurt me,” Johnson said. “I'm just glad I had the resources that I had, the coaches that I had, the teammates that I had to help me get over that hump. And I just feel like it helped me. It made me mentally strong. I feel like if I can handle that, I can handle anything in life.”

Johnson then got over her slump after the ridicule that accompanied the video, hit the gym and worked on her shooting from deep. She became a key member of the unbeaten Gamecocks team that swept away all opponents.

Caitlin Clark started this year's championship game on a hot streak, scoring 18 points in the first quarter and terrorizing her marker, Gamecocks star Bree Hall.

The ever-inventive South Carolina coach Dawn Staley then switched Johnson to Clark, and she only went 5 of 20, tallying 12 points for the rest of the game, as the Hawkeyes lost their second consecutive championship game, 87-75.

During her postgame news conference, Johnson revealed that she used last year's game as motivation to guard Clark.

"I was ready for the moment," Johnson said. "I studied her moves, and I was ready. I had confidence this year. I was telling myself, last year was not going to happen again."

Raven Johnson finished the revenge tour in emphatic fashion, denying Caitlin Clark the one accolade that is missing from her college basketball resume.