On Tuesday, two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike had high praise for UConn and Paige Bueckers. While discussing the favorite between the Huskies and South Carolina with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe, the former Stanford player touted Geno Auriemma's program behind Bueckers' scoring surge.

"There is no team better than UConn right now, and there is no player playing better than Paige Bueckers right now," she said. "Back-to-back to back 30-point games, 105 points over the last three games – the most by any UConn player in history, but what I love is how she flipped the switch."

Chiney Ogwumike then pointed at Bueckers' career-high 40-point outing against the Oklahoma Sooners. She added that the Huskies guard also has significant help on the floor, making the team a solid contender for the NCAA championship.

"Now, during the Sweet 16, Geno, during the sideline reporting between quarters was like, 'I need her to shoot the ball,' and guess what? She did it in great fashion. ... She completely went into turbo mode, and she has the help – Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd. To me, they are the team to beat."

With the Elite Eight win over the USC Trojans, Bueckers is averaging 35.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in the last three contests.

The Huskies now fly cross-country to face Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four game on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

Geno Auriemma reflects on his last NCAA stint with Paige Bueckers

As his UConn players celebrated the win against USC on the court, Geno Auriemma talked about his last March Madness run with Paige Bueckers in a court-side interview with "SportsCenter's" Scott Van Pelt.

"She just has a a flare for the moment, no matter what happened that first quarter – really didn't go her way at all – and yet she manages to find another level exactly when we need it, she faces the toughest defense every night from their best player," he said (Timestamp: 1:48).

"I just like the fact that she knows who she is, she knows that she's built for this and she doesn't shy away from it. I love her for it, and I'm glad we're getting another opportunity to play next weekend. I think she deserves it."

Depending on whether UConn defeats UCLA or not, Paige Bueckers will end her college basketball career in less than a week. The senior, who delayed her WNBA journey last season for the NCAA championship, will then enter the 2025 draft as the top candidate.

