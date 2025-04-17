Chloe Kitts' sister, Kylee, reacts as Florida teammate Alexia Mobley shares major life update

South Carolina star Chloe Kitts' sister, Kylee, congratulated teammate Alexia Mobley after she uploaded a live reaction to her positive pregnancy test on Wednesday.

Mobley gave fans a sneak peek into different phases of learning about one's pregnancy. She took the test four times and posted the results at the end of the video, sharing that she is due in October 2025.

"Baby G coming October 2025😁," she captioned the post.

As fans reacted to the junior's update, Kitts also joined in with multiple comments:

"💕💕," she commented.

"Congratsss 🥹❤️," Kitts added.

Ole Miss' Cotie McMahon, South Dakota State's Sydni Schetnan, Louisville's Cara Cresse and other athletes across the NCAA circuit also commented:

"OMG CONGRATSSSSS❤️❤️," McMahon added.

"OH MY GOSH CONGRATS!!!!!!" Schetnan wrote.

"OMG WHAT congratulations 🥹❤️❤️❤️," Cresse congratulated.

Kylee Kitts and other NCAA athletes congratulate Mobley for her pregnancy | via @alexiamobley23/ig

Alexia Mobley began dating Brandon Gassett in 2020 and married him in 2024. The two have been private about their romantic life. Mobley, who adopted the surname Gassett after the wedding, has even refrained from tagging her husband on her social media accounts.

Alexia Mobley will not exercise her last year of college eligibility

Alexia Mobley has declared that she will let go of her final year of college and will be involved with the program. Even though the timing of her decision indicates that it stemmed from her latest life update, the forward is yet to open up more.

Mobley began her college career with Louisville, playing two seasons with the program. She played only 31 games while coming off the bench and struggled for minutes throughout her tenure. Mobley combined for 0.9 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.1 assists while attempting only 26 shots in her freshman and sophomore year.

However, things changed as Alexia Mobley transferred to Florida for the 2024-25 season. Even though she continued to be part of the second unit, the forward's court time bounced to 17.8 minutes per game. Behind that, she averaged 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals on 84 of 159 shooting (52.8).

