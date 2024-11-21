Chloe Kitts stats last night: How did the Gamecocks star fare vs Clemson (Nov 20)

South Carolina junior Chloe Kitts was back in the lineup against Clemson Tigers after missing the game against NC State.
As the top-ranked Gamecocks (5-0) operate without Kamilla Cardoso this season, Kitts played an instrumental role in USC’s close season opener win against Michigan. However, the forward struggled against the Tigers (3-1) on Wednesday at the Littlejohn Coliseum.
In 20 minutes of action, Kitts scored only four points while making 2 of 7 attempts from inside the arc. She also garnered eight rebounds as the Gamecocks won 77-45.
Chloe Kitts stats vs Clemson Tigers
- 20 minutes played
- 4 points
- 8 rebounds
- 0 assists
- 1 steals
- 0 blocks
- 3 turnovers
- 2-7 FG
- 28.6% efficiency
- 0-0 3PT
- 0-0 FT
Chloe Kitts’s points came in the first half, divided between the first two quarters. She also garnered four offensive rebounds in that stretch, giving South Carolina multiple second-chance opportunities. The Gamecocks posted 27 second chance points while the Tigers only gathered five.
Kitts also impacted the game through her presence in the paint. Her 6-foot-2 frame forced Clemson to rely heavily on the 3-point line and jumpers. When the Tigers drove to the basket, most of their shots were either contested or forced to fade away.
As a result, Clemson Tigers shot a season-low 25.5% from the field (13 of 51) and were outrebounded 54 to 31 (23-7 offensive boards).
Chloe Kitts’ sister also plays college basketball
South Carolina’s standout Chloe Kitts has a sister in the Division I circuit. Freshman Kylee Kitts plays for Florida and is entering the college landscape as the 25th-ranked prospect in the nation.
The 6-foot-4 versatile player powered the Faith Christian Academy to its first Florida High School Athletic Association state championship. in her sophomore year.
Kylee Kitts’s sister was initially slated to join a college in 2025 but was reclassified to enter the 2024 talent class. Like the South Carolina forward, Kylee brings leadership, a high IQ, and versatility to the floor, making her a cultural piece for her program.
The two sisters could face off on the D1 level for the first time in February 2025, when Florida visits South Carolina near Valentine’s Day.
