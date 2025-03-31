Chloe Kitts Stats Tonight: How did South Carolina star fare vs Duke in Women's March Madness Elite 8 (Mar. 30)

Chloe Kitts produced her fourth-straight double-figure game in the 2025 March Madness, finishing with 14 points and four rebounds to lead No. 1-seed South Carolina (34-3) to a come-from-behind win over No. 2 Duke (29-8) in the Elite Eight on Sunday at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The 6-foot-2 forward continued to be the stabilizer for the Gamecocks, shooting 3-for-8 from the field and 7-for-10 from the free-throw line. She scored eight of South Carolina's 16 points in the fourth quarter which helped the Gamecocks overcome a 42-38 deficit and move on to the Final Four, where they'll meet the winner of the Texas-TCU Elite Eight clash.

Kitts scored five quick points on a triple and two free throws that handed the Gamecocks an early 8-2 advantage. She picked up her only point in the second quarter when she split her free throws, giving South Carolina a 26-22 edge with 18 seconds left.

The junior forward failed to score a point in the third period, missing a jumper and two free throws that could have prevented a 20-12 run by the Blue Devils, who led 42-38 after 30 minutes.

Kitts stepped up in the payoff period, scoring eight points on two layups and four free throws. She demanded the ball more often and was rewarded with two trips to the foul line, helping the Gamecocks reverse the tide and take home the victory.

Here are Chloe Kitts' final stats in South Carolina's win over Duke:

Player MIN PTS REB ORB-DRB AST STL BLK FG 3 PT-FG FT PF TO Chloe Kitts 33 14 4 1-3 0 0 0 3-8 1-1 7-10 2 2

Gamecocks defense holds Duke to 25% shooting in the 4th quarter

South Carolina bounced back from a four-point, third-quarter deficit by stepping up on their defense. The Gamecocks held Duke to eight points and 4-for-16 from the field while scoring 16 in that stretch to carve out a 54-50 win in a low-scoring game.

Dawn Staley and her team made life miserable for the Blue Devils, limiting them to only 31.7% from the field, including 29.4% from the 3-point line. They were out-rebounded 41-30 by a determined Duke squad, but they had more active hands, leading the steals department 13-7.

Sania Feagin was the other South Carolina player to score in double figures with 12 points while Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson finished with nine and seven points, respectively. The Gamecocks couldn't squeeze any offense from their bench players.

MiLaysia Fulwiley had five points while freshman Joyce Edwards came up with four. Tessa Johnson failed to score a point despite averaging 8.5 points per game before the Elite Eight clash against Duke.

Toby Fournier led the Blue Devils' offense with 18 points, six rebounds, one steal, and three blocks, while Ashlon Jackson added 13 points, three rebounds, and six assists.

The Gamecocks made 43.7% of their shots but missed seven free throws in 20 attempts, an issue that they need to remedy before their Final Four encounter.

What can you say about South Carolina's performance against Duke? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

