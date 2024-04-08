"Choked again", "Very special talent": College hoops fans have mixed reactions as $3.3M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark finishes her college career

The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by Caitlin Clark, lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the National Championship Game of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, which left fans divided on Clark.

After back-to-back losses in the championship round, first to the LSU Tigers and this year to South Carolina, debates about Clark and her legacy are underway in full swing.

As videos of her final walk-off from the collegiate game went viral, fans were quick to split two ways about her legacy. For some, she "choked" her moment away, losing in consecutive years in the Big Dance.

"Choked again"

Others shared a similar mentality. Her 0-2 record in championship games, despite her team being the underdog, was taken at face value, with fans claiming she is "not a winner."

"0-2 in championship games. Just not a winner."

For some, the lack of a championship was a permanent mark on her resume, as it made her 'irrelevant,' with her vast achievements not mounting too much without a title to back it up.

"Why is we talking about Caitlin? She doesn’t have a championship! So she is not remembered"

"Has done everything in college basketball but win a national title."

One fan was quick to minimize her performance given her lack of efficiency in this game. Calling her performance "shot-chunking" without any defense, the fan was quick to rip her down with a LeBron laughing gif added for good measure.

"30 shots 30 points st8 shot chunking and no defense but this a lot of folks goat thooo !!! Look at the goat emoji at end" one fan mocked.

On the other hand, the legacy of the two-time National Player of the Year, with a $3.3 million NIL value according to On3, was already secure thanks to her incredible numbers.

"Very special talent! You don't hide them"

On that spectrum stood those who were ready to crown Caitlin Clark as the greatest women's basketball player at the collegiate level ever. With the most points in NCAA history, for men or women, Clark certainly is worthy of the merit.

"Caitlin Clark, The best ever women college player of all time" a fan declared.

"She is the best to ever do it...Nobody can do what she did...The Goat for a reason...So sad she didn't win before leaving but this resume is big enough" another fan joined in.

Some fans recognized that an individual effort from Clark would not be enough to defeat a juggernaut in the form of her opponents. Both times it was a team victory against a solo star leading the charge.

"She ran into a buzz saw. Outside of dropping 45 and never missing a shot, nothing else she could’ve done."

Most could agree that the run from Caitlin Clark should extend to the WNBA as well. Before the season concluded, the sharpshooter announced her intentions to join the WNBA draft.

Caitlin Clark stifled in second quarter as South Carolina pulls through

The first half painted a very different picture from the end of the game. Caitlin Clark dropped 18 points with the Hawkeyes taking a 27-20 lead. But the genius move by Dawn Staley to put Raven Johnson on Clark paid immediate dividends.

As Caitlin struggled, putting up just three points in the second quarter, the rest of the game spelled disaster for her. She finished with just 30 points, adding 12 in the final three periods as Raven shut her down.

The Coach of the Year was mindful of Caitlin and her incredible talent, with her timely adjustment saving the Gamecocks from potential disaster. After the game, Staley was quick to pay compliments to the reigning National Player of the Year.

"I want to thank Caitlin Clark for lifting our game."

