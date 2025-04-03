Chris Beard coaching update: Ole Miss HC informs school of his decision amid Texas A&M links

By Joel Reyes
Modified Apr 03, 2025 00:45 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional Practice - Source: Imagn
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Chris Beard addresses the media in a press conference during NCAA Tournament South Regional Practice at State Farm Arena.

Chris Beard won't be leaving the Ole Miss Rebels anytime soon. ESPN reporter Pete Thamel posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that Beard has informed the school of his decision to stay at Ole Miss, despite rumors linking him to the Texas A&M coaching job.

According to Thamel, Beard had engaged in significant discussions with the Aggies to become their next coach but opted to remain with the Rebels after the school gave him a pay raise, a strong NIL package and additional resources for his staff.

Texas A&M had a coaching vacancy after Buzz Williams left to sign a six-year deal with Maryland. The Terrapins pursued Williams following former coach Kevin Willard’s move to Villanova.

Chris Beard took over at Ole Miss in 2023, following head coaching stints at Little Rock, Texas Tech and Texas. He led Texas Tech to the 2019 national championship game and has compiled a 44-24 record in two seasons with the Rebels.

How Chris Beard's Ole Miss fared in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Chris Beard helped Ole Miss secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, leading the Rebels to a 22-11 record after the regular season and the SEC Tournament. They fell short in their bid for an SEC title, losing 62-57 to the Auburn Tigers in the quarterfinals.

The Rebels earned the No. 6 seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. In the first round, they faced the North Carolina Tar Heels, who had advanced from the First Four after a 95-68 win over San Diego State.

Ole Miss survived a furious rally from North Carolina in the second half, recording a 71-64 victory over the Tar Heels. Sean Pedulla stepped up for the Rebels, scoring a game-high 20 points, including a 3-pointer with 52.8 seconds left that stopped North Carolina's comeback attempt.

Ole Miss Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (#3) talks to head coach Chris Beard during the first half of their Sweet 16 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Arena. Photo: Imagn
Ole Miss Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (#3) talks to head coach Chris Beard during the first half of their Sweet 16 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Arena. Photo: Imagn

In the second round, Ole Miss faced third-seeded Iowa State and pulled off a 91-78 upset win. Pedulla dropped 20 points for the Rebels, who advanced to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history.

Ole Miss' tournament run ended in the Sweet 16, losing 73-70 to second-seeded Michigan State.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
