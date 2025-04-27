Christian Coleman, Greg Gordon react as former UAB teammate Yaxel Lendeborg officially announces Michigan transfer

Former UAB guard Yaxel Lendeborg was on the move after officially announcing his commitment to Michigan on Saturday. Former teammates Christian Coleman and Greg Gordon quickly reacted to the news.

In an Instagram post, Lendeborg released a video of himself posing in Michigan colors.

Coleman and Gordon, seniors at UAB, playfully responded to the announcement:

“Guys I'm confused. Does this mean he's hooping???,” Coleman commented.

“Stop Stealing My Song Choices,” Gordon wrote.

Christian Coleman and Greg Gordon react as former UAB teammate Yaxel Lendeborg officially announces Michigan transfer - Image source: Instagram/yaxellendeborg

Lendeborg became one of four Michigan transfer commitments after the Wolverines secured North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau, Illinois’ Morez Johnson Jr. and UCLA’s Aday Mara.

"I love the culture Dusty May has brought to every team that he's coached," Lendeborg said on April 5. "When I first started watching college basketball, it was FAU."

Lendeborg was projected to be the No. 28 pick, according to ESPN’s draft predictions. He was also reported exploring the possibility of declaring for the NBA draft while keeping his NCAA eligibility. Lendeborg also stated his desire to secure a guaranteed contract to place him in a good spot.

Yaxel Lendeborg takes official visit to Michigan amid NBA draft decision

Yaxel Lendeborg officially visited Michigan over the weekend as the Wolverines awaited his final decision regarding the NBA draft. On Sunday, Lendeborg also shared the video recap of his trip on X, giving fans a glimpse of his time in Ann Arbor.

The highlight reel shared was also the one on Instagram.

The 6-foot-9 forward had an impressive college journey so far. Lendeborg started his career at Arizona Western College, earning two NJCAA All-American honors and back-to-back ACCAC Player of the Year awards before transferring to UAB.

Last season at UAB, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals. He shot 52.2% from the floor and 35.7% from three-point range. One of his most impressive performances included a 30-point, 20-rebound game in UAB’s AAC Tournament win over East Carolina, where he contributed eight assists, four blocks, and five steals.

During the 2024-25 season, Lendeborg was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All-AAC First Team for the second consecutive season. He also broke a UAB program record with 420 rebounds this season and led the NCAA with 26 double-doubles.

