"Clark never won a NCAA Championship": UConn fans disappointed at Paige Bueckers-Caitlin Clark fumble on Jeopardy game show

Indiana Fever star point guard Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers have had impressive college basketball careers.

Clark represented the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2020 to 2024 and was the No.1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Meanwhile, Bueckers suited up for the UConn Huskies from 2020 to 2025 due to a redshirt year and was also the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

For UConn fans, Bueckers is nothing short of a legend, especially after leading the Huskies to an NCAA championship just a few months ago. She's the kind of player they will always hold in the highest regard.

In fact, many UConn faithful wouldn't even entertain a comparison between their star and someone as big as Caitlin Clark, even if Clark is now one of the faces of the WNBA. That was the case on Thursday, when a video sparked a wave of reactions from UConn fans on X (formerly Twitter).

The video, shared by UConn men's basketball reporter David Borges, featured a clip from the popular quiz show Jeopardy, where contestants were asked to identify the player described in the following clue:

"This UConn star had an intense spring in 2025, playing on her first national championship team and being picked first in the WNBA Draft."

One contestant quickly responded, "Who is Caitlin Clark?" which was an incorrect answer, as the quizmaster promptly pointed out.

The fact that the contestant mistook Paige Bueckers for Caitlin Clark didn't sit well with some UConn fans, and they didn't hold back from expressing it in their responses.

"Obviously wrong. Clark never won a NCAA championship," one said.

"A typical CC stan… Knows nothing else about WBB. If he did, he would know that Caitlin Clark won NO NATTY's 😆," another said.

"He didn't even think about it. Proof that CC fans don't watch her," said another.

UConn fans disappointed at Paige Bueckers-Caitlin Clark fumble on Jeopardy game show. (Images via Instagram @DaveBorges)

Some fans, though, were a bit more forgiving. They pointed out that contestants on Jeopardy! are generally not the strongest when it comes to sports-related questions, so they didn't see the mix-up as a big deal.

"They never know sports," one fan said.

"Jeopardy contestants have become really bad at sports questions, so it's almost a badge of honour for none of them to know her," said another.

Fans react to Paige Bueckers-Caitlin Clark fumble on Jeopardy game show. (Images via Instagram @DaveBorges)

By the time Paige Bueckers wrapped up her career at UConn, she had engraved her name in the program's history books, finishing with the third-most points (2,439) and the highest scoring average (19.9) in school history.

Beyond leading the Huskies to an NCAA championship, her college run was also filled with numerous individual accolades.

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers selected for WNBA All-Star Game

Paige Bueckers has shown no sign of slowing down since kickstarting her career in the WNBA. Months into her rookie season, she earned a spot in the All-Star Game, scheduled for July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bueckers' selection to the All-Star team was determined in part by fan votes, along with inputs from current WNBA players and a panel of sports media. She will share the court with some of the league's biggest names, including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese.

