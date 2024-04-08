“Clark owns you” “lets goo”: College hoops fans left debating over $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese’s tweet after thrilling national championship showdown

Angel Reese was quick to celebrate the South Carolina Gamecocks finishing off a perfect 38-0 season by beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the title clash of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Rather than focus on one individual team, her response on social media was to celebrate women's basketball and its future, which was brimming with possibilities. But, the internet wasn't going to let Angel Reese get away that easy, with even a relatively straightforward tweet generating two vividly different kinds of responses from fans.

"Such a great season for WBB! Congrats SC!! Excited for what’s next & continuing to come for WBB!"

The most common of these responses was some form of the message Clark owns you becoming the norm. Whether it was Caitlin, CC, Caitlyn, Clark, or the whole name, fans were quick to jump down the throat with tweets stating one simple sentiment.

"Caitlin Clark owns you"

Others, however, were ready to join Reese in celebrating this incredible season of women's basketball. Some were ready to declare this season the biggest of all time for women's basketball.

"You helped the game several levels. This was the biggest season of women’s basketball ever by a wide margin," one fan praised.

With viewership at peak, and ESPN reporting that the viewership for the Final Four game between Iowa and Angel's own LSU Tigers was the highest mark for a basketball game on its channel ever, his claim certainly holds some value.

More people joined in on the love towards women and women's basketball, celebrating the incredible year for South Carolina and women's basketball as a whole.

"Incredible performance by SC! The future of WBB is looking brighter than ever. Keep shining, ladies!" said one fan.

But others weren't as willing to let Angel Reese make comments "sitting on her couch". Tweets calling her out for sitting at home and/or on her couch were extremely popular as well.

You sure got alot to say from home," one fan pointed out.

One fan even went the extra mile, claiming that Angel Reese, whose NIL value now stands at $1.8 million (per on3), was bringing her intensity on the court, which channeled itself in the form of trash-talking, off the court as well with her constant chatter.

But in stark contrast to the "Caitlin Clark owns you" crowd, a large section of the fanbase was on her side as well, claiming that the championship won by LSU in 2023 gave Angel Reese the edge over Clark.

The comments section was essentially a debate page, with many claiming that the tweet from Reese was one-sided love and that she wouldn't keep the same energy in case Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes won the national championship.

"you wouldn’t have dropped dis tweet if iowa won," one fan argued.

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks create history

The 87-75 victory over the Hawkeyes was a measure of revenge from South Carolina against Caitlin and Iowa for last year's loss in the Final Four, their only one of the year.

This season, they were able to compile the perfect 38-0 record that eluded them last season, finishing a dominant three-year run for the team. Recording three losses in three years combined, this was South Carolina's 2nd championship of the run, and their 3rd in seven years.

It was an incredible coaching display from Coach Dawn Staley, who, after gaining a brand new starting 5, lifted them to a perfect 38-0 season and the NCAA championship en route to a Coach of the Year trophy to add to her collection.

Angel Reese had to give a special shout-out to Coach Staley as well, penning a heartfelt message for the Hall of Famer.

"I’m sooo happy for @dawnstaley!! As a black women, I admire what you’ve done! You always checked on me & always loved me like your own!"

