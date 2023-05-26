Clemson C PJ Hall announces his NBA Draft intentions: Is PJ Hall returning to the Tigers?

PJ Hall announced his decision to return to the Clemson Tigers for an additional season. The center, who is set to enter his senior season, had previously entered the 2023 NBA Draft. However, he withdrew his name from the process on Thursday. Hall took to Twitter with a video explanation, captioning the post:

"I came to Clemson for a reason, and I ain’t done yet. #Godswill"

Check out PJ Hall's announcement to return to the Clemson Tigers below:

How has PJ Hall performed in his college career?

PJ Hall joined the Clemson Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He played sparingly as a freshman, averaging 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field, 13.3% from three-point range, and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

Hall stepped into a starting role in 2021-2022. He averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field, 30.8% from three-point range, and 78.1% from the free-throw line. Hall was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

He averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game last season. Hall shot 53.5% from the field, 39.8% from three-point range, and 78.6% from the free-throw line. He was named to the third-team All-ACC.

Why is PJ Hall returning to the Clemson Tigers?

PJ Hall's decision to return to the Clemson Tigers is likely an attempt to increase his draft stock in his senior season. Despite his strong season, Hall was viewed as a fringe-draft prospect who may not have been selected at all. Thus, the Tigers big man will look to improve his draft stock ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Hall told 247 Sports that Clemson's returning players as well as their upgrades via the transfer portal helped motivate him to return, stating:

"It's extremely important. We just landed Joe Girard. Huge, knockdown shooter. He gave us some problems in the past years, stretching us out at Syracuse. Having that kind of guy. Having guys returning like Chase Hunter. And then getting Alex Hemenway back? That's an X factor that people probably don't realize. Alex Hemenway is a guy who is never in the wrong spot on defense and he can kill you on offense. Getting him back healthy should be huge."

Hall will now look to repeat his strong performance from last season. Doing so may ensure that the Tigers star hears his name called in the 2024 NBA Draft.

