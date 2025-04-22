Clemson starters Jaeden Zackery and Ian Schieffelin entering the transfer portal confuses fans: “They don’t have any eligibility”

Jaeden Zackery and Ian Schieffelin plan to play in college for another season as the Clemson starters entered the transfer portal on Monday. Recruits News broke the news on its Instagram page, drawing several reactions from confused fans who thought Zackery and Schieffelin's college basketball careers had already ended.
Zackery and Schieffelin played their final year of eligibility for Clemson in the 2024-25 season, helping the Tigers reach the NCAA Tournament for the 15th time in program history. College hoops fans couldn't believe it when the two senior stars entered the transfer portal a day before the deadline.
"They don't have any eligibility," one fan commented.
Jaeden Zackery and Ian Schieffelin entered the transfer portal so they can have flexibility regarding their decisions for the 2025-26 NCAA season. Cases have been filed in courts requesting student-athletes to be allowed to play five full seasons over a five-year span in the NCAA.
If the courts allow it, four-year players such as Zackery and Schieffelin are eligible to return for another season.
How Jaeden Zackery and Ian Schieffelin fared for Clemson in the 2024-25 season
Ian Schieffelin was Clemson's second-leading scorer, averaging 12.4 points per contest. He was also the team's leading rebounder, averaging 9.4 boards per game.
Jaeden Zackery was Clemson's third-leading scorer, averaging 11.7 points per game. He also contributed in other departments, leading the team in assists (3.1 apg) and steals (2.1 spg).
The Tigers' NCAA title hopes quickly ended as No. 5 seed Clemson lost 69-67 to No. 12 seed McNeese State in the first round of March Madness. Schieffelin struggled offensively in that contest, scoring just one point. He went 0-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-2 from beyond the arc.
Zackery led the offense for Clemson, scoring 24 points on 9-for-19 shooting. He shot 4-of-8 from the 3-point area and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal in the loss to the Cowboys.
