Clemson starters Jaeden Zackery and Ian Schieffelin entering the transfer portal confuses fans: “They don’t have any eligibility”

Jaeden Zackery and Ian Schieffelin plan to play in college for another season as the Clemson starters entered the transfer portal on Monday. Recruits News broke the news on its Instagram page, drawing several reactions from confused fans who thought Zackery and Schieffelin's college basketball careers had already ended.

Zackery and Schieffelin played their final year of eligibility for Clemson in the 2024-25 season, helping the Tigers reach the NCAA Tournament for the 15th time in program history. College hoops fans couldn't believe it when the two senior stars entered the transfer portal a day before the deadline.

"They don't have any eligibility," one fan commented.

"No eligibility to speak of," one fan replied.

"Absolutely INSANE," one fan shared.

"I thought both of these guys were seniors," one fan posted.

"How are either of them eligible?" one fan asked.

"No eligibility bro lmao," one fan mentioned.

College hoops fans react. Source: Instagram/@recruitsnews

Jaeden Zackery and Ian Schieffelin entered the transfer portal so they can have flexibility regarding their decisions for the 2025-26 NCAA season. Cases have been filed in courts requesting student-athletes to be allowed to play five full seasons over a five-year span in the NCAA.

If the courts allow it, four-year players such as Zackery and Schieffelin are eligible to return for another season.

How Jaeden Zackery and Ian Schieffelin fared for Clemson in the 2024-25 season

Ian Schieffelin was Clemson's second-leading scorer, averaging 12.4 points per contest. He was also the team's leading rebounder, averaging 9.4 boards per game.

Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (#4) tries to drive against McNeese State Cowboys guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

Jaeden Zackery was Clemson's third-leading scorer, averaging 11.7 points per game. He also contributed in other departments, leading the team in assists (3.1 apg) and steals (2.1 spg).

The Tigers' NCAA title hopes quickly ended as No. 5 seed Clemson lost 69-67 to No. 12 seed McNeese State in the first round of March Madness. Schieffelin struggled offensively in that contest, scoring just one point. He went 0-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-2 from beyond the arc.

Zackery led the offense for Clemson, scoring 24 points on 9-for-19 shooting. He shot 4-of-8 from the 3-point area and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal in the loss to the Cowboys.

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

