Joe Tipton of "Tipton Edits" shared a post on social media about the addition of 4-star shooting guard Austin Brown’s commitment to the Maryland Terrapins. On Monday, the news was announced on Instagram, and fans were buzzing over the program’s first commitment in the 2026 class.

Austin Brown was revealed with a graphic showing him in a Maryland jersey, standing alongside coach Buzz Williams. Brown’s highlighted size, shooting ability and versatility make him one of the most intriguing prospects in his class.

“4⭐️ Austin Brown has committed to Maryland, he tells @on3recruits 🐢,” the caption read.

While Maryland fans were excited about the announcement, many couldn’t help but highlight the behind-the-scenes factor that played a role: Coach Buzz Williams' deep recruiting ties in Texas.

“Coach Buzz using his Texas connections,” one fan wrote.

“Legendary day - NCAA CBB28 confirmed and AB commit,” another fan commented.

Brown's announcement continues to spark support from Maryland fans and the college basketball community.

“A coach who recruits,” another fan said.

“Let’s get it chief,” one fan commented.

“Welcome to Maryland @austinbrownb1! Terp Naton is excited to have vou!” a fan said.

College hoops fans react as 4-star Austin Brown commits to Maryland - Image source: Instagram/tiptonedits

For Maryland, Brown marks the first piece of the 2026 season, as more top-tier recruits are expected to follow. His combination of size, shooting and athleticism could make him an immediate impact player when he joins the program.

Brown coached Texas A&M from 2019 to 2025.

Four-star prospect Austin Brown commits to Maryland Basketball

Maryland secured a promising talent for the 2026 recruiting class with the commitment of four-star wing Austin Brown. On Monday, the 6-foot-7 standout shared an X post of his decision after an official visit to College Park that began on June 23.

Brown, who played for JL3 Elite on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, had been on Maryland’s radar for some time. His connection with Buzz Williams, whom he visited at Texas A&M in January, reportedly played a major role in his commitment.

“COMMITTED!!🐢🐢,” Brown wrote.

Austin Brown @Austinbrown2026 LINK COMMITTED!!🐢🐢

Competing in the Nike EYBL circuit, Brown has averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 11 games this summer.

“My trust in Coach Buzz and his staff is due to his trust in me,” Brown said. “He saw my potential from an early age and he never wavered. I truly believe that he sees my potential and what I can bring to his basketball program, and I’m so excited for that to be in Maryland.”

Projections have ranked the No. 56 small forward and No. 142 overall prospect in the 2026 class. His commitment marks Maryland’s first addition for that recruiting cycle.

Off the court, Brown was reported to enjoy playing golf, and his favorite NBA player is Anthony Edwards, whose explosive style of play Brown hopes to emulate when he steps onto the court for the Terrapins.

