Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Samders reacts to brother Shedeur Sanders finally getting picked No. 144 overall

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders as the 144th pick of the 2025 NFL draft. Shelomi Sanders reacted to her brother finally getting drafted on her Instagram story Saturday.
Sanders shared Colorado football's post announcing her brother's selection and added the emojis:
"😝😝😝😝😝😝."
Sanders also shared a number of posts regarding her brother to her Instagram story on Saturday, including a quote by US president Donald Trump questioning why Sanders hadn't yet been picked up and X posts from Sanders thanking God.
It came as a surprise to many that Sanders wasn't drafted until the fifth round. The Colorado quarterback, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was projected to be a first-round pick. Sanders was the No. 3 ranked QB in the NFL Combine and had his jersey number retired by the Buffaloes.
Despite these accolades, Sanders didn't hear his name called during Thursday's first round, nor during the second and third rounds, which took place on Friday. He had to wait until the fifth round on Saturday to be named a Cleveland Brown. Despite this slip, his family's pride is highlighted by Shelomi Sanders' Instagram stories.
All about Shelomi Sanders
Shelomi Sanders is the youngest of her football star father's five children. She was born on Dec. 14, 2003, and has made a name for herself in the world of athletics by playing college basketball. The guard began her college career at Jackson State in the 2022-23 season. At that time, Deion Sanders was the school's football coach and brothers Shedeur and Shilo were on the team.
"God is so good. 3 kids on campus!," Sanders wrote on Instagram following her daughter's commitment in February 2022.
The Sanders squad is close, and this was highlighted as Sanders followed her father and brothers to Colorado after her freshman season. With the Buffaloes, Sanders appeared in five games but saw her minutes decrease from her sole season at Jackson State.
Even though Deoin, Shedeur and Shilo remained at Colorado for this past football season, Sanders decided to blaze her own trail by transferring again. She spent her junior season at Alabama A&M, where she played in 26 games.
The Sanders are an athletic powerhouse of a family, as highlighted by Shedeur being drafted in the NFL and Shelomi's basketball career.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.