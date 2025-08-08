Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders drops 2-word reaction as brother Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut inches closer

As excitement builds around Shedeur Sanders’ NFL preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns, his sister Shelomi Sanders is proudly showing her support on social media.
The Alabama A&M basketball player shared a simple message on social media ahead of her brother’s big moment.
The Browns will take on the Carolina Panthers on Friday night in their first preseason game of the 2025 season.
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, has officially been named the starting QB for the game and is expected to play a significant portion of the snaps.
Following the Browns’ announcement, Shedeur’s sister Shelomi reposted the game day graphics featuring her brother on her Instagram story with the caption:
“boss mannn.”
The moment marks a major step for Shedeur, who was once projected as a first- or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, a surprising draft-day slide saw him fall to the fifth round, where the Browns picked him. He is now set to get his first real chance to prove himself at the professional level.
Shelomi, like her brother and father, is also forging her own path in sports. After a quiet stint at Colorado, she transferred to Alabama A&M, where she has found a better fit for her basketball career. Despite facing criticism from her father over the decision, she stuck to her instincts.
Shelomi Sanders speaks about the struggles of being an athlete dealing with diabetes
Shelomi Sanders was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 13, and has had to wear a glucose monitor since then. During a recent interview with SB Nation, the guard spoke about the struggles of dealing with that as an athlete.
“It’s definitely not for the weak,” Sanders said. “Being diagnosed at a young age and just going through all the adversity, it’s really helped me with responsibility and all of that. Being an athlete with it, it helps to have just a great training staff and coaches and teammates that just support me and that are there for me.”
Shelomi wears the Dexcom G7 on her arm, a compact device that delivers real-time glucose readings directly to her smartphone and smartwatch.
