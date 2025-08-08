Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders drops 2-word reaction as brother Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut inches closer

As excitement builds around Shedeur Sanders’ NFL preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns, his sister Shelomi Sanders is proudly showing her support on social media.

Ad

The Alabama A&M basketball player shared a simple message on social media ahead of her brother’s big moment.

The Browns will take on the Carolina Panthers on Friday night in their first preseason game of the 2025 season.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, has officially been named the starting QB for the game and is expected to play a significant portion of the snaps.

Ad

Trending

Following the Browns’ announcement, Shedeur’s sister Shelomi reposted the game day graphics featuring her brother on her Instagram story with the caption:

“boss mannn.”

Credit: IG/@shelomisanders

The moment marks a major step for Shedeur, who was once projected as a first- or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, a surprising draft-day slide saw him fall to the fifth round, where the Browns picked him. He is now set to get his first real chance to prove himself at the professional level.

Ad

Shelomi, like her brother and father, is also forging her own path in sports. After a quiet stint at Colorado, she transferred to Alabama A&M, where she has found a better fit for her basketball career. Despite facing criticism from her father over the decision, she stuck to her instincts.

Shelomi Sanders speaks about the struggles of being an athlete dealing with diabetes

Shelomi Sanders was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 13, and has had to wear a glucose monitor since then. During a recent interview with SB Nation, the guard spoke about the struggles of dealing with that as an athlete.

Ad

“It’s definitely not for the weak,” Sanders said. “Being diagnosed at a young age and just going through all the adversity, it’s really helped me with responsibility and all of that. Being an athlete with it, it helps to have just a great training staff and coaches and teammates that just support me and that are there for me.”

Shelomi wears the Dexcom G7 on her arm, a compact device that delivers real-time glucose readings directly to her smartphone and smartwatch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here